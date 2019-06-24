‘The Hills: New Beginnings’: The 10 Biggest Moments From The Reboot’s Premiere

Nine years may have passed since ‘The Hills’ went off the air, but now that the show’s back, it doesn’t seem like much has changed. There are still tears, heartbreak and lots of unresolved issues.

The Hills is back! And while it’s a new beginning for this iconic group of friends, as they reconnect for the first time in years, old rivalries and romances collided during the June 24 premiere. What they learned was that sometimes the past is not left in the past. But that’s not all — there was also a surprising celebrity cameo that left us speechless! Want to know what our top 10 favorite moments were? Check out our list below.

1. Audrina Patridge is still struggling to “grasp” the fact that she’s a young, single mom with a child. Following her divorce, she’s reconnected with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bobby, but she’s reluctant to pursue anything romantic because of all the heartache she experienced with her ex-husband. She also revealed that she lost 20 pounds amid the stress she endured during her relationship.

2. Brody Jenner finds it awkward that his wife, Kaitlynn Carter, and his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, share the same legal name when said out loud. Brody also smirked when he shared that four years ago, his dad revealed “he” wanted to be called Caitlyn.

3. And speaking of Brody now being married — Spencer Pratt is still upset that he wasn’t invited to Brody’s wedding in Indonesia.

4. Brandon Lee — one of The Hills’ newest additions — got a visit from his famous mom, Pamela Anderson, during the premiere. She moved to France when Donald Trump was elected, Brandon revealed, but she paid a visit to Brandon so she could see his new house. And while she was there, she “saged” his house to get rid of any bad energy.

5. Stephanie Pratt told her friend, Mischa Barton, that she once nearly overdosed on drugs before getting arrested for shoplifting. And Mischa talked about how she was once a victim of revenge porn, after her ex secretly filmed her in the shower and during sex.

6. After moving into her new house, Audrina reunited with Justin Bobby at Fig & Olive for a dinner date. Justin said that “eventually” he’s going to want a wife and kids — probably in the near future — but she knows he’s still “angry” at her for previously pursuing her ex-husband instead of him. “I don’t think that he was the love of your life,” Justin told Audrina, and they cheered their glasses to that.

7. Brody’s wife, Kaitlynn, doesn’t want him staying out all night long when partying. And she wants to have kids in the near future. But he fears that the only reason he wants one is so he’ll be at home more.

8. Stephanie moved to London not long after The Hills wrapped in 2010. But now she’s returned to LA in hopes of building a relationship with her nephew and repairing her relationship with her brother.

9. Justin Bobby told Brody that he still has feelings for Audrina. And Audrina told Katilynn that she thinks they still have “chemistry”.

10. The episode ended with everyone arriving to Stephanie’s “Welcome Home” party, but to see what happens at the party, we’ll have to tune in next week!

The Hills: New Beginnings airs every Monday at 10pm on MTV!