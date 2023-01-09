Miley Cyrus Shares Topless Shower Video To Tease Her New Music: Watch

Miley Cyrus can sing in the shower with the best of them! The former Disney Channel phenom, 30, took to Instagram on Monday, January 9, to share a revealing glimpse at her new tunes — from the shower. In a video clip, Miley could be seen under a cascade of water singing acapella, while running her hands through her wet hair and caressing her arms and side. Several of her tattoos were on full display in the racy clip, and once again she showed off her full vocal talent. “FLOWERS,” she teased in the caption. “SYDNEY FRI JAN 13 @ 11AM, LONDON FRI JAN 13 @ 12AM, NYC THURS JAN 12 @ 7PM, LA THURS JAN 12 @ 4PM.”

Many of Miley’s 192 million followers took to the comments thread to react to the steamy clip, and among them were some illustrious names. Fellow crooner Paris Hilton, 41, responded with a heart eyes emoji, while DJ Diplo dropped heart and flower emojis. Iheartradio’s official IG account commented, “this reel on loop til Thursday.”

Some fans noted her obvious live vocal skills. “And still there’s people that says she can’t sing. Haters gonna hate,” wrote one, while another quipped, “Ok thiiiiis is how you promo a song.” “I know you guys are screaming cause I’m screaming,” remarked a third.

The clip comes just four days after Miley dropped a tantalizing pic from her album art. In the photo, posted to IG on January 5, Miley dangled precariously from a trapeze while rocking a black cutout halter swimsuit and a chic pair of sunglasses. Most notably, she wore a pair of black stiletto slingback heels for the snap. “ENDLESS SUMMER VACATION. THE ALBUM. MARCH 10,” she captioned the post.

In the leadup to her new album, she also hosted her second New Year’s Eve special with real life godmother, country legend Dolly Parton. Miley and Paris Hilton notably performed Paris’ cult 2006 hit “Stars Are Blind” during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which aired December 31 on NBC.