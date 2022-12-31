Miley Cyrus & Paris Hilton Pull Off Surprise ‘Stars Are Blind’ Performance On New Year’s Eve

Image Credit: NBC

No one knows how to throw a party in the USA quite like Miley Cyrus and for the second year in a row, everyone’s favorite Bangerz girl ushered in the new year with her special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, on NBC. Partying live from Miami with her godmother, Dolly Parton, Miley first rocked out the sexiest mini dress of all-time for an opening performance with Dolly, singing ‘I Love Rock N’ Roll’. With purposeful cutouts to show off her string thong underneath, it was a kick off outfit to set the tone for the rest of the night. That tone? HOT!

Halfway through her set, Miley came out to sing the 2006 pop smash by Paris Hilton ‘Stars Are Blind’. At first, it felt like an odd choice, as Miley came out singing the song solo. Soon after though, she was joined by Sia, and then the woman herself, Paris! Within minutes, all three women were belting out the hit, which Paris actually just re-released under the new name, “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)”. But the party didn’t stop there!

The song rolled right into Miley performing perhaps her biggest hit to date, Party In The USA, which she came a Miami twist with new lyrics, like replacing Britney Spears‘ name drop for Paris. But no wardrobe malfunction this year, so score! But Miley was all about the remixes all night long. Earlier, she performed an amped up version of her latest hit, Midnight Sky. Joined on stage by Fletcher, the pair took the sex appeal up to an 11, while Miley strutted her stuff in a silky silver and gold, one-shoulder flapper dress.

Earlier in the day, while performing for her electric performance, Miley was spotted rocking a crop top with very comfortable cream-colored sweatpants. The photos show Miley hard at work rehearsing in Miami and clearly, all of that prep time paid off! And Miley’s already hinted there will be more to come, teasing for weeks that new music would be dropping in 2023. She also shared what she her resolution would be during the NBC’s A Toast to 2022! special.

“I guess my resolution would really be — my instinct is very loud, but I’m not a great listener sometimes,” she told Hoda Kotb. “Dolly was telling me, her husband [Carl Thomas Dean] says, ‘You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of listening.’ And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others.”

In her inaugural year, Miley welcomed in the new year with Pete Davidson, at the height of his romance with Kim Kardashian. The night was such a massive success — including Miley’s expert recovery of an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction — that she was invited back for another year. Performance in 2022 included Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlisle, Saweetie, and Miley’s sis Noah Cyrus. It was the kick off of quite a year though for Miley. While she mostly stayed out of the public eye, her personal life was filled with major developments.

For one thing, Miley is nearing her one year anniversary with boyfriend Maxx Morando. Calling him her ‘soul partner,’ the few times was seen out in Hollywood, she was on the arm of her man, looking just as blissfully happy as you’d want her to be. On the other, her family has been in a bit of disarray, given her mother Tish Cyrus and father Billy Ray Cyrus officially fell out of love, and the latter moved on in a pretty serious way.

Miley’s dad announced that he’s marrying to his new girlfriend Firerose, just after the couple previously hinted at their engagement on social media. But the sting of the announcement didn’t last long, as Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus, 55, is dating Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell, 52. So it seems everyone in the Cyrus household found love in 2022. So what will 2023 bring? At least one wedding — but maybe much more! Here’s wishing them all well!