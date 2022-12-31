Miley Cyrus Rocks Crop Top During NYE Rehearsals With Godmother Dolly Parton: Photos

Miley kept it casual in a tiny white crop top and matching sweatpants while rehearsing with Dolly for their big New Year's Eve spectacular.

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton appeared ready to ring in the New Year as they were spotted rehearsing for their big holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 29, practiced her performance alongside her real-life godmother, 76, in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31. As it was just a run through, Miley kept it casual in a white crop top and matching sweats, with Dolly still keeping it Dolly in full hair and makeup!

Miley Cyrus was spotted rehearsing for her NYE special in Miami in 2022. (MEGA)

Miley even shared some amazing photos of the rehearsal to her own Instagram. In the carousal, the amazing duo share the stage during the practice runs, with Dolly rocking an incredible black leather outfit. In another post, Miley shared images of her rehearsing with some of the other talent scheduled for the show, which includes Sia, Fletcher, Latto, Rae Sremmurd and Liily.

“The inaugural Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party was an unqualified success and we know this year’s show will be just as spectacular, with plenty of surprises and lots of fun,” a press release from NBCUniversal Television and Streaming exec, Jen Neal, read ahead of Miley and Dolly’s big night. “We can’t wait to get the party started.” As fans will remember, Miley hosted last year’s show alongside Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus practice for their NYE special. (Vijat Mohindra/NBC)

Meanwhile, the NYE concert comes after Dolly performed at her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October. The “Jolene” hitmaker took over the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles alongside her 13 fellow nominees, including Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Carly Simon

Dolly was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for her incredible contributions to the American music scene. With a debut album in 1967, the singer/songwriter would go on to score hits over the next four decades with such ditties like “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5” and “Here you Come Again.”

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus look ready to ring in the New Year in Dec 2022. (Vijat Mohindra/NBC)

Her nod for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, however, was initially met with some resistance by Dolly, causing some backfire. She initially said that she was “respectfully” bowing out of the nomination on Instagram due to the fact that she didn’t feel as if she earned it. At the time, she told Billboard that she didn’t see herself as a “rock n’ roller in any sense of the word.”

However, she had a change of heart soon after the nominations were announced. “I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy. It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there too — always thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard,” Dolly said to Billboard. “So I just wanted to go pull out before it got started good. I found out later that it’s far more than that, obviously. … I’m very honored and humbled by [the induction], and so I’ll try to live up to it.”

