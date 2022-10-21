Carly Simon’s Sisters: Everything To Know About The Music Icon’s Siblings Who Died One Day Apart

Carly Simon’s older sisters, Lucy Simon and Joanna Simon, passed away within a day of each other during the week of Oct. 16, 2022.

Lucy died at the age of 82 from breast cancer on Thursday, a day after Joanna died from thyroid cancer at the age of 84

Lucy performed with Carly as a singing duo before becoming a prestigious Broadway composer, while Joanna used her musical talents as a celebrated opera singer

Carly Simon had a very difficult week in October 2022, as her two older sisters, Lucy Simon and Joanna Simon, passed away within a day of each other. Lucy died at the age of 82 from breast cancer on Oct. 20, a day after Joanna lost her battle to thyroid cancer at the age of 84, according to Deadline. Carly, 78, has yet to address the deaths publicly, and her last Instagram post was shared a week before the deaths.

While Carly has had one of the most incredible and iconic singer/songwriter careers ever, with her classic 1972 hit “You’re So Vain” still gaining new fans, her siblings had amazing careers in music as well. Here’s everything to know about Carly’s beloved older sisters, Lucy and Joanna.

Where Were Lucy And Joanna From?

Like Carly, Lucy and Joanna were born in New York to parents Richard L. Simon, founder of the Simon & Schuster publishing company, and his wife Andrea, a civil rights activist and singer. Lucy was welcomed in May 1942 and Joanna in October 1940.

Lucy And Kid Sis Carly Started A Singing Duo

Lucy and Carly harmonized well together, so in the early 1960s, the sisters decided to form their own folk singing duo called The Simon Sisters, per Deadline. The sibling played out in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and New York City’s Greenwich Village. They even released a single in 1964 called “Wynken, Blynken & Nod,” per the news source.

Lucy Had A Solo Career Before Composing

After Carly branched off on her own, Lucy tried her hand at a solo career as well, releasing an album in 1975 called Lucy Simon and a follow up in 1977 called Stolen Time. After she made a few children’s albums with her husband, Lucy began composing. Her breakthrough came in 1991 when she served as composer of the Broadway musical The Secret Garden, earning a Tony nomination for Best Original Score.

Joanna Traveled The World As An Opera Singer

The Simon sisters certainly had the incredible vocals gene, as Joanna was an opera singing star herself! In 1962, she made her debut at the New York City Opera as Mozart’s Cherubino, then went on to perform on stage with the New York Philharmonic, the Vienna Philharmonic, and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

Joanna Dated Walter Cronkite During The Last 5 Years Of His Life

Joanna was married to Gerald Walker from 1976 until his death in 2004, according to Deadline. She then was the companion to iconic news journalist Walter Cronkite from 2004 to his death in 2009.