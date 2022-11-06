Dolly Parton Is Fabulous In Black Dress With Silver Chains At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

After Dolly Parton was involved in a bit of a controversy surrounding her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the legendary country singer appeared to brush it off like a professional and show up to the ceremony looking like a billion bucks! The “Jolene” hitmaker, 76, arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 5 rocking a fabulous black dress embellished with chains and fringe, as she took over the red carpet alongside her 13 fellow nominees, including Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar and Carly Simon.

It was certainly a star-studded affair in Hollywood as the best and brightest in the music industry came out to celebrate their peers. Pink and Olivia Rodrigo dared to impress in their revealing ensembles, as legends Janet Jackson and Sheryl Crowe hit the red carpet looking just as fabulous. Gwen Stefani pulled up the rear looking every inch the punk rock princess in a denim vest and fishnet stockings.

Dolly was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for her incredible contributions to the American music scene. With a debut album in 1967, the singer/songwriter would go on to score hits over the next four decades with such ditties like “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5” and “Here you Come Again.”

The Grammy winner was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, but her nod for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year was initially met with some resistance by Dolly, causing some backfire. She initially said that she was “respectfully” bowing out of the nomination on Instagram due to the fact that she didn’t feel as if she earned it. At the time, she told Billboard that she didn’t see herself as a “rock n’ roller in any sense of the word.”

However, she had a change of heart soon after the nominations were announced. “I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy. It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there too — always thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard,” Dolly said to Billboard. “So I just wanted to go pull out before it got started good. I found out later that it’s far more than that, obviously. … I’m very honored and humbled by [the induction], and so I’ll try to live up to it.”