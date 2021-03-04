Britney Spears Dances To ‘Toxic’ In Shower Wearing Just A Robe In Amazing Birthday Tribute To BF Sam

Britney Spears celebrated boyfriend Sam Asghari’s 27th birthday by reworking one of her biggest hits… while wearing nothing but a robe while dancing in the shower!

Britney Spears just insured that her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, had the best 27th birthday ever. The music legend, 39, filmed a super silly (and super sexy) video in her bathroom in honor of the special day, which she posted to Instagram. Britney has her hair done up in a messy top knot and is rocking nothing but a fluffy pink robe as her hit “Toxic” plays in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

She dances up and down in the shower and rubs her face on the glass door to imitate the screeching noise from the iconic track. You know the one! She followed it up with another video, this one showing her beloved boyfriend of three years doing the same thing. She captioned the adorable March 4 post, “Happy birthday to the man that always makes me laugh!!!!! Who did it better???? @samasghari”.

Britney and Sam are oh-so in love. The “Lucky” singer often posts photos and videos of herself with her handsome boyfriend on Instagram, showing the duo frolicking on the beach, goofing off at home, and just being cuddly. While Sam is typically private, he didn’t waste a moment before speaking up for his girlfriend amidst her conservatorship battle.

After the February 7 premiere of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, Sam posted on his Instagram Story that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, was a “total d**k.” He wrote, “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way.” Sam later said in a statement that, “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.”