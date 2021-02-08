Sam Asghari Breaks Silence On Britney Spears After Doc Airs: Wants ‘Nothing But The Best’ For Her

Sam Asghari issued a supportive statement about his ‘better half,’ Britney Spears, three days after the release of a documentary about his girlfriend’s controversial conservatorship and life.

Sam Asghari, 27, has reacted to the Framing Britney Spears FX documentary by releasing a supportive statement for his girlfriend, Britney Spears. “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” Sam told People on Feb. 8, a day after the documentary aired on television.

In response to the many fans concerned for Britney amid the pop star’s conservatorship controlled by her father Jamie Spears — which was a hot topic in the new documentary — Sam added, “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Sam’s statement arrived a few hours fans were convinced that Britney had taken a subtle jab at the FX documentary about herself, which she did not authorize. In an Instagram video posted on Monday, fans thought Britney was not just talking about the Super Bowl — which aired two days after the documentary — when she said, “I was so excited but honestly, I was rooting for Kansas City but I was also rooting for the other team so it was a little confusing for me.”

The video then did a jump-cut and with a sly expression, the “Toxic” singer mysteriously said, “I love sharing.” Like with many of her videos, fans insisted the clip was code for a larger controversy at hand. Of course, this remains purely fan speculation.

The documentary also revealed footage of Britney admitting that she would feel “liberated” if she wasn’t controlled by her conservatorship, which she has been under since 2008. “If I wasn’t under the restraints that I’m under right now – you know, with all the lawyers and doctors and people analyzing me every day and all that kind of stuff – like, if that wasn’t there, I’d feel so liberated and feel like myself,” Britney once said in a clip from the 2008 MTV documentary Britney: For the Record, which the documentary resurfaced.

Britney even made legal moves to make major changes to her conservatorship in the fall of 2020. In August, she requested it to be “changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes,” according to court documents reviewed by HollywoodLife at the time. Then, in Nov. 2020, Britney requested that the Bessemer Trust Company replace her father as “the sole conservator of her estate,” according to other court documents that we also reviewed. However, a judge reportedly denied this request.