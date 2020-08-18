Britney Spears Wants Dad To Stop Being Sole Conservator Of Her Finances — See Court Docs

Has the #FreeBritney movement won? The ‘Toxic’ singer says her conservatorship ‘must be changed,’ and she doesn’t want her father, Jamie Spears, to be the only one looking over her estate.

Britney Spears says that she’s “now at a point where [her] conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes,” according to documents filed by her lawyer on Aug. 17. In the filing, obtained by HollywoodLife, 38-year-old Britney now “strongly opposes” having her father, Jamie Spears, 68, as the “sole conservator of her estate.” Jamie and Andrew M. Wallet co-managed Britney’s financial conservatorship from 2008 until Andrew resigned in 2019. Britney now “strongly prefers” that, a “qualified corporate fiduciary [is] appointed to serve in this role.”

This is not the only change that Britney wants to happen regarding her conservatorship. While she wants to see “a qualified corporate fiduciary” – aka a legal trustee – help manage her money, she “strongly prefers” having Jodi Montgomery become the permanent conservator over her person. Jodi, a licensed professional conservator, was temporarily appointed as the conservator of Britney’s person in place of Jamie Spears on September 9, 2019. Though Jodi’s tenure has been extended, it’s set to expire on Aug. 22, 2020. Britney,” without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future,” per the docs, “would like Ms. Montgomery’s appointment as conservator of her person be made permanent.”

On top of these requested changes, Britney’s documents also reveal her “stated desire not to perform at this time.” This legal statement likely douses the hopes of anyone hoping to see Britney mount a comeback tour or restart her Las Vegas residency.

Essentially, Britney prefers someone to help out with the business side of her estate while having the current person overseeing her “person” keep that position. These moves, according to the documents, do not seek to end her conservatorship but to more adequately “reflect the major changes” that have recently happened.

A legion of Britney’s loyal fans has been calling for the end of her legal conservatorship underneath the “#FreeBritney” hashtag. It appears that Britney doesn’t want to “#FreeBritney,” as her documents state she wants to maintain the conservatorship. Her father recently spoke out against this social media movement, since many have used the “#FreeBritney” hashtag to accuse him of mistreatment. “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he told The New York Post. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business. … I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.”