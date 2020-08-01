Britney Spears’ Dad Calls #FreeBritney Movement A ‘Joke’: ‘The World Doesn’t Have A Clue’

Britney Spears’ father blasted the vocal #freebritney movement that has been talked about for quite some time in an explosive new interview.

Jamie Spears is the latest family member to speak out about the #freebritney movement that centers on the well-being of his superstar daughter Britney, 38. He spoke to The New York Post about the ordeal on Saturday, August 1, after being pegged as an awful father who is keeping her under emotional and financial control in a 12-year-old legal conservatorship. “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he said. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

The 68-year-old later denied rumors that he’s been skimming money off the top of the “Hold It Against Me” singer’s estate. “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he exclaimed. “How the hell would I steal something?” Jamie’s also talked about the aggressiveness others have had to deal with at the hands of these #freebritney supporters. “People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It’s horrible. We don’t want those kinds of fans.”

“I love my daughter,” he continued while getting emotional. “I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private.” Britney’s brother Bryan Spears, 43, also gave his two cents on the ordeal earlier this month in a separate interview. “She’s always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship]…it’s very frustrating to have,” he said on the July 23 episode of the As Not Seen On TV podcast.

“Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating,” Bryan continued before adding, “Obviously there was a need for it at the beginning that I assume everyone knows the issues that were going on, and now they’ve made some changes and all we can kinda do is hope for the best.”

Bryan also touched on the #freebritney fans. “I don’t quite know what [the fans] meaning is…I am aware that they feel like it’s, maybe she’s being confined or held against her will in some capacity, but I can’t really speak for them,” he noted. “She’s been surrounded by people since she was 15…I know what she wants.” The film producer also added that the conservatorship has been “a great thing for our family.”.

Britney’s baby sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 29, defended her in a recent Q&A with fans after many of them voiced their concerns due to the type of material the Grammy winner posts on her social media accounts. “If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence,” she said in part.