Miley Cyrus Mourns The Death Of Her Beloved Grandmother: ‘I Will Miss You’ Forever

Miley Cyrus poured her heart out after revealing that her beloved grandmother had died at the age of 85.

Miley Cyrus, 27, had every right to be in her feelings when opening up about the death of her grandmother Loretta Jean “Mammie” Palmer. The pop icon shared a bunch of amazing memories and photos of her cherished family member on Saturday, August 22, while going deep in the caption about how much she meant to her. “Even though you are gone…. NOTHING has or ever will change. You will FOREVER be my inspiration and fashion icon,” she wrote. “Even more than that the ultimate model of being a true LIGHT in a dark world.”

“You are sunshine,” she continued during her passionate dedication. “Everyday I wake and see that fiery ball in the sky I will see your face. Then say a prayer thanking heaven above for giving me the best grandmother a girl could ever be gifted. I will miss you for the rest of my life…. I will keep your spirit here by continuing to do good for others and treating them the way we all desire to be treated. With an infinite amount of the same gentle kindness you displayed daily. We will ache everyday you are not with us.”

Miley also shared a beautifully intimate moment with Loretta in one of her Instagram stories where she sat on the ground and sang to her while playing the guitar. Her proud grandmother, meanwhile, rested on the couch and looked on with a huge smile on her face. Many stars, including Millie Bobby Brown, have shared their condolences for the “We Can’t Stop” singer and her family during this tragic time.

The Tennessee native has been in the news quite a bit lately after word broke about her and now ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23, splitting up. They were only together for a handful of months.

Even with them not together anymore he still did something super sweet for her. The Australian native congratulated Miley on her new song “Midnight Sky” in a cute Instagram story after they broke up. “So proud of you. Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!” he wrote.