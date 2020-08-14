Miley Cyrus Reveals That the First Time She ‘Hooked Up’ Was With 2 Girls In Candid New Interview

Long before she lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth at 16, Miley Cyrus was already hooking up with girls — and she dished all about it on the Call Her Daddy podcast!

Miley Cyrus, 27, dished all about her sexual history when she appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Aug. 14. The singer, who is openly pansexual, has dated both men and women. “I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys when I was like 11 years old,” Miley admitted. “I used to think that Minnie Mouse was super f***ing hot, which is so good, because I ended up on Disney. So I always thought my chances with Minnie went up.”

The singer’s curiosity about women led her to hook up with girls before she ever did with guys. “When I was like, 11 or 12, my friends were starting to kind of, like, tell me what they were doing with guys, and I didn’t really understand it,” Miley explained. “So I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me. First time I ever hooked up with anyone was a girl. Two of them!”

Miley didn’t expand on the situation or reveal when she finally started hooking up with guys. However, she did confirm that she didn’t have sex with a boy until she was 16 years old — and it was her future husband, Liam Hemsworth. “I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy,” Miley said. Unfortunately, she and Liam would go on to split during the summer of 2019, just eight months after tying the knot.

During the Call Her Daddy interview, Miley admitted that she lied to Liam about her experiences with sex before she lost her virginity to him. “I lied and said that he wasn’t a first so I didn’t seem like a loser,” she revealed. “He’s like, ‘Oh, who have you had sex with?’ and I couldn’t think of anyone. So I just, like, made somebody up. I knew we never actually had sex before. And, like, [Liam]’s friend ended up marrying [the guy]. So then it was like, ‘Oh, now my friend is marrying someone you hooked up with.’ So then when I was, like, 24, I had to say that I lied.”

At the time of the interview, Miley was newly single after a recent split from her latest boyfriend, Cody Simpson, who she started dating in Oct. 2019. Now, she knows exactly what she’s looking for — and what she’s NOT looking for — in a partner. “Someone has to bring more to the table than their plate,” Miley said. “They can’t just be like, ‘Fill me up all the f***ing time.’ And I think that’s a big part of my life, is filling people back up, and that can make me go below zero, below E. So it’s really important that I feel fulfilled. They have to bring something to the table.”