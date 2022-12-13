Kendall & Kylie Jenner Rock Long Coats For Dinner In Aspen: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 25, are serving looks in Aspen! The iconic sister duo stepped out on Monday, Dec. 12 in stunning long coats during a dinner out at Colorado’s Matsuhisa Sushi Restaurant. Kendall wore a super chic black vegan leather Stella McCartney trench coat that was lined with maroon fur, as seen below. The coat sells for a healthy $3,500 price tag, according to Stella’s website. Kendall wore the cozy-looking coat with a black turtleneck, black flared leather pants, and black pointed-toe boots. She finished her warm look with a maroon handbag.

Meanwhile, mother of two Kylie stunned in what seemed to be a stonewashed light brown leather jacket she wore over wide-legged dark blue denim jeans and a plain white Henley tee that was left unbuttoned at the top to frame her cleavage. She wore a neutral-colored fluffy bucket hat over her wavy jet-black locks and accessorized with a small brown purse, similar to her sister’s. The Kylie Cosmetics founder finished her clean look with pointed-toe brown boots.

Kylie landed in Aspen over the weekend and immediately showed off her trip with sexy bikini shots of herself and her friend, Yris Palmer, in an outdoor hot tub with snow surrounding it. She proudly displayed her assets in a black bikini by Good American, which as fans know, is her older sister Khloe Kardashian‘s brand. In other photos from the trip, Kylie modeled the Good American Vinyl Tiny Ties bikini on equipment in an indoor gym. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses, tan shearling boots, and a luxurious white robe.

Kendall also took some time to post some trip snapshots on Instagram. On Dec. 12, she shared a series of photos of herself posing in front of a snow-covered driveway, which backed into the gorgeous mountain range. She donned mom-style blue jeans, a forest green puffer jacket, and a brown fluffy cowgirl hat. Khloe, 38, was in awe over the photos of her little sister, and gushed about the photoshoot in Kendall’s comment section. “Kendall Nicole!!!!! Can you be any cooler, prettier, sweeter, amazing?!?! Ugh I am obsessed with you,” she wrote.

Kendall’s girls’ trip comes about two weeks after it was revealed that she and her boyfriend of two years Devin Booker broke up for the second time this year, although this time sounds like it’s for good. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” a source for PEOPLE divulged. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”