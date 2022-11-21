Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Split: Why They Broke Up Last Month

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly broken up after more than two years together, HollywoodLife can confirm, as first reported by PEOPLE. The mag reports that Kendall and Devin quietly ended their relationship in October. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” the mag’s source claimed. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

The model and NBA star’s breakup was reportedly mutual and amicable. Kendall and Devin started dating amidst the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but initially kept their romance very private. They eventually went Instagram official in 2021, and Kendall made a big statement by bringing Devin to Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in May. Just weeks after the wedding, though, they briefly split in June.

At the end of October, Kendall publicly supported Devin by attending one of his basketball games with her dad, Caitlyn Jenner. She also attended his Halloween birthday party and wished him a happy birthday on her Instagram story on Oct. 31. It’s unclear whether they were still dating at this point.

Devin is just at the start of another busy NBA season with the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, Kendall has spent the last several years focused on her 818 Tequila brand. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall opened up about how being a businesswoman is her passion these days. Although she said that she’s still invested in her career as a model, she’s definitely focusing more on other ventures at the top of her priority list. She also expressed an interest in house flipping during the show’s second season.