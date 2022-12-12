Kylie Jenner Slays In A Latex Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Hot Tub During Aspen Trip

Kylie Jenner looked sexier than ever when she rocked a tiny black latex bikini while in the hot tub on a trip in Aspen.

December 12, 2022 11:08AM EST
Image Credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Kylie Jenner has been vacationing in Aspen and she looked fabulous when she wore a tiny black latex bikini while in the hot tub with her friend, Yris Palmer. The 25-year-old posted photos of herself in the hot tub wearing a sexy Good American string bikini that put her incredible figure on display.

In the photos, Kylie wore a black Good American Vinyl Tiny Ties bikini featuring a plunging triangle top with matching low-rise Fixed Bottoms that had skinny straps on the side that rested on her hips. She accessorized her two-piece with a pair of black sunglasses, fuzzy tan shearling boots, and an oversized white robe.

Since arriving in Aspen, Kylie has been rocking a slew of stylish outfits and one of our favorites was her massive The Attico Noelle Faux Fur Bomber Jacket. The jacket was covered in fluffy white fur and she styled the coat with a pair of matching baggy The Attico Codi Embroidered Leather Pants. As for her accessories, she threw on a thick black headband, black Bottega Veneta Cone Wraparound Sunglasses, and puffy black Loewe Paddle Ankle Boots.

Another one of our favorite looks from her trip was her baggy black pleater high-waisted pants that she wore with a crisp white tank top and a matching puffy black coat. Her long black shiny coat was lined with black fur and she styled the outfit with chunky black suede platform boots and Bottega Veneta Cone Wraparound Sunglasses.

