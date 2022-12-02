Kylie Jenner Stuns In Sexy Pink Corset Top For New Cosmetics Line Promo Photo

Kylie Jenner looks pretty in pink in a brand-new image for her Kylie Cosmetics line! The company’s official Instagram account shared the adorable photo, seen here, on Dec. 2 in promotion of its new line of velvet lip kits dropping on Dec. 12. The 25-year-old reality star-turned-businesswoman stunned in a light pink latex corset and skirt set, which emphasized her famous curves. The top employed a unique feature by using what looked like a belt as a halter neck strap.

Kylie’s manicure matched the sexy outfit and her jet-black hair looked voluminous as it blew around her head. She went for a natural makeup look and wore no jewelry. The mom of two held a light pink lip kit in her hand, resting it on her right thigh.

The beautiful snapshot came just two days after Kylie celebrated a special day: the seventh anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics! “thank you for all the love throughout the years, this wouldn’t have been possible without the support from all of you,” she captioned a carousel of photos on her Instagram page. The slideshow included snapshots of some of her brick-and-mortar stores, a few campaign photos, and of course, photos of her various products.

“the best memories! from the pop ups to the crazy sell out days that would stress me out haha, to breaking records together and setting trends,” she continued in the heartfelt caption. “Kylie Cosmetics allowed me to share a piece of what i love and i’ve never felt closer to you guys. i’m proud of my team and what we have been able to accomplish but i really owe it all to each and every one of you. i cannot wait for 2023. best year to come”.

While she’s looking ahead to a successful new year, she’s ending the current one with some drama. Earlier this week, she came under fire for posting photos of her son — whose name is not yet known — and 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, amid Balenciaga’s ad campaign scandal. Fans accused her of using the sweet pictures to distract people from the scandal. On Nov. 29, however, the makeup mogul clapped back at critics.

“Uh whyyyyyy would i post my child to cover up for balenciaga ?” she wrote over a screenshot of one of the TikTok videos accusing her of being calculated with her posts. “This is why i don’t do this. always something to say.”