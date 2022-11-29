Kylie Jenner Claps Back After Being Accused Of Posting Pics Of Her Son To Distract From Balenciaga Scandal

Kylie Jenner and the rare photos of her 9-month-old son have been dragged into the Balenciaga scandal. After Kylie, 25, gave her fans an unexpected glimpse at her and Travis Scott’s son on Instagram Nov. 28, fans accused the makeup mogul of trying to distract from Balenciaga’s controversial campaign that featured children holding teddy bears dressed in BDSM bondage. One TikTok user highlighted Kylie’s pictures with her son, as well as Kim Kardashian‘s post of her and Tristan Thompson hosting a Friendsgiving dinner for men in prison, and accused Kris Jenner of masterminding it all, since the KarJenner family frequently collaborates with Balenciaga.

The TikToker wrote, “Kris Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal,” in reference to Kylie and Kim’s recent posts. The video played to Eminem‘s song “Without Me” with the lyrics, “This looks like a job for me, so everybody just follow me, cause we need a little controversy.” Many other social media users similarly accused Kylie and her family members of trying to draw attention away from Balenciaga.

But Kylie quickly spoke out against those strong accusations in the comments section of the TikTok. “uh whyyyyy would i post my child to cover up for balenciaga? this is why i don’t do this, always something to say,” Kylie wrote. The reality star rarely posts her son and daughter Stormi Webster, 4, on social media.

Kylie hasn’t spoke out against the Balencaiga scandal. Kim did, in a statement shared to social media on Nov. 27, where she insisted that she was “disgusted and outraged” by the brand’s “disturbing” campaign. The Kardashians star explained that she’s “currently re-evaluating” her relationship with the brand, but fans criticized Kim for not outright cutting ties with Balenciaga. Kim has been proudly supporting Balenciaga, modeling their clothes on the runway and out and about, for more than a year now.

Balenciaga broke its silence regarding its controversial campaign on Nov. 28. The company said, “We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative. The two separate ad campaigns in question reflect a series of grievous errors for which Balenciaga takes responsibility.” The lengthy statement concluded that “internal and external investigations” are currently underway and that Balenciaga is “closely revising” itself.