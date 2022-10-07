Kylie Jenner Becomes Batgirl With Sexy Bat Ears As She Announces New Batman Makeup Line: Watch

Spooky season is here and that means it's time for Kylie Jenner's annual Halloween collection for Kylie Cosmetics! This year she transformed into a sexy batgirl.

October 7, 2022 10:26PM EDT
Kylie Jenner, 25, revealed her latest Kylie Cosmetics collection is a Batman collaboration. The makeup mogul transformed into a sexy Batgirl for the hot new marketing campaign, which she dropped via Instagram on Friday, October 7. Her version of the character deviated from the usual all black costume and added her own twist with blue accents, playing off the royal blue eyeshadow she was also rocking. The rest of the look was pure ’80s glam with a lined glossy lip, gloved catsuit and of course, a signature mask with the bat ears.

In the retro campaign, the Kylie Baby founder is seen on old school television sets stacked on top of each other, which each TV focused on a different element of her look. “dream come true BATMAN™️ x @kyliecosmetics coming soon ..,” she wrote in her caption, including a black heart and bat emoji. She didn’t drop an exact date, but the release is presumably soon with Halloween at the end of the month.

Ky’s fans were loving the surprise release, and took to the Instagram comments to share their excitement. “obsessed with these looks!! the cat woman!…SO DOPE,” one gushed. “This is so cool Kylie, I’m very grateful xx” and “im so excited!!!” others penned. Another joked that Kylie and Travis Scott‘s 8 month old son could be named “Batman Webster”: while that is highly unlikely, Travis has also proved he’s a fan of the DC Superhero, dressing up in a brown leather version of the caped crusader in Nov. 2020. Notably, the couple have yet to reveal the name of their son who is legally still Wolf Webster until she files for an official change.

This isn’t the first time the Calabasas native has turned to a classic film for inspiration when it comes to her Halloween collection for Kylie Cosmetics. Last year, the line was in collaboration with A Nightmare On Elm Street, a classic slasher film that was originally released in 1984.

