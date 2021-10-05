Kylie Jenner Lets Blood Run Down Her Naked Body In Sexy New Halloween Makeup Tease

The new teaser clip for Kylie Cosmetics’ Halloween collection is to die for. Watch Kylie Jenner cover herself in blood as she dons Freddy Krueger nails.

Kylie Jenner takes her seasonal drops very seriously. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared a spooky new video on Instagram on October 5 to tease her upcoming Halloween collaboration for her beauty brand. This year, the Freddy Krueger enthusiast unveiled a Nightmare on Elm Street collection comprised of killer lipsticks, lashes, and pressed powder, among other products, set to launch on October 12.

In the teaser clip shared on Tuesday, the reality TV star is covered in blood as a haunting rendition of “One, Two, Freddy’s Coming For You” from the 1984 Wes Craven horror classic plays in the background. Her fingers assume the form of the serial killer’s razor sharp hands as she stares into the camera with a diabolical, piercing glare.

“can you guess who we collaborated with this year for halloween?” she captioned the clip. The grand reveal ultimately came a few hours later on her Instagram Story: a collection dubbed Kylie x a Nightmare on Elm Street. The packaging is to die for: the products are housed in a bloody VHS tape. The cover features Kylie in a flesh bodysuit and Freddy Krueger nails.

On her Instagram Story, Kylie also shared photos of Freddy Krueger himself and declared him the “icon of horror.” The cosmetics entrepreneur and her famous siblings are well-documented fans of the spooky season. Each year, the Kardashian and Jenner clan begin decorating their Calabasas estates with Halloween decor at the start of October — and not a second later.

Kylie documented some of her decor on Instagram on October 1. Her decorations this year include a bowl filled with miniature orange pumpkins, a faux spider stacked on coffee table books, and some life-like witches statues. The photo dump also included a photo of her daughter Stormi, 3, with her hands covered in purple icing amidst a cupcake baking session.

Her older sister Kourtney Kardashian has also already gotten into the Halloween spirit. The Poosh founder, too, shared snapshots of her decor, including two massive skeletons flanked in front of her door, gothic candelabras, and faux cobweb covered skull centerpieces, on Instagram on October 1.

Sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kendall have yet to document their decor, but expect them to go all out given their decor of Halloweens’ past. Last year, Kim famously transformed her home into a massive tarantula, citing the terrifying decor choice as a means to confront her fear of the eight-legged critters.

The KarJenners love their seasonal holidays, indeed.