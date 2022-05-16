Kylie Jenner Changes Into Corset Top For Night Out In Vegas With Travis Scott After BBMAs

After looking stylish and supporting her beau, Travis Scott, at the Billboard Music Awards, Kylie Jenner changed into a casual look to spend the night out in Las Vegas. The chic style consisted of a white corset top, long white jacket, and wide-leg distressed jeans. The reality star paired the style with pointed toe white heels and stood next to Travis in what appeared to be their hotel as she took the mirror selfie.

Before rocking the corset & jeans look, Kylie came to support her man at the vent in a curve-hugging Balmain dress shaded in different hues of blue. The graphic design featured on the fabric seemed to depict the faint outline of a woman’s body, making it appear as a sheer dress. The mom of two accessorized with chunky gold bracelets on her wrists and styled her hair in a sleek bun, which had a strand of hair pulled out at the front to frame the right side of her face. She completed her outfit with gold sandals.

Travis, for his part, donned a more casual-looking dark gray suit, pairing the look with a white t-shirt and off-white and dark green Nike sneakers. The doting dad was also spotted holding their daughter, Stormi, 4, to let Kylie take some solo shots on the carpet.

The event turned out to be a family date night of sorts, as all three were spotted looking more adorable than ever on the carpet. In pics you can see here, the eldest daughter of the beauty mogul and rapper looked like she was having a blast as she walked alongside her parents at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. She wore a one-sleeved white mini dress by Rick Owens with matching white combat boots. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a bun.

Travis was both nominated and performed at the 2022 Billboard Awards. The performance was his first live-broadcasted one since his November 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, during which 10 people were killed in a crowd surge. The rapper’s remix of “Goosebumps” was nominated in the top dance/electronic song category.