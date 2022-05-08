Travis Scott Performs At Miami Club After Romantic Mother’s Day Getaway With Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott headlined at E11EVEN during the Miami Grand Prix weekend on Saturday night, in his first public performance since the 'Astroworld' tragedy.

By:
May 8, 2022 1:02PM EDT
Travis Scott
View gallery
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper, Travis Scott, parties till 4 am at Dave & Busters with friends Lil Baby, Gunna, Lil Kim, Swae Lee, Chaney James, and more at a Super Bowl afterparty. Travis who recently welcomed the birth of his son with Kylie Jenner looked elated after a night spent celebrating the Rams Super Bowl win. Pictured: Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim K look-alike Chaney James parties at Dave and Busters with Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Swae Lee, and other rappers after recently being spotted at Kanye West's screening of his 'Jeen-Yuhs.' Pictured: Chaney James BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Travis Scott, 31, wowed on stage this weekend in his first public performance since the tragedy that happened at his Houston, TX Astroworld concert in Nov. The rapper put on quite a show at E11EVEN during the Miami Grand Prix in Miami, FL at 3 AM on Saturday, and reportedly told the crowd that they “better lose their motherf***ing minds!” The sold-out audience followed his words and seemed to thoroughly enjoy his time in the spotlight.

Travis’ set reportedly lasted around 45 minutes and he performed some of his biggest hits, including  “Sicko Mode,” “Antidote,” “Pick Up the Phone,” and “Goosebumps.” He also reportedly encouraged the crowd to take shots as he held a bottle of 1942 Don Julio. Logan Paul was also apparently spotted at the show and reportedly screamed, “The one thing I know about you is that you turn the f*ck up!”

Travis Scott
Travis Scott on stage at a previous show. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Quavo also made an appearance on the stage toward the end of the set and tackled “Dubai S*it”  with Travis. A video posted by TMZ shows Travis appearing to have an incredible time as he pointed and interacted with the cheering fans. He also apparently loved the scene so much that he ended up staying at the venue until 6 AM.

Before he made headlines for his latest performance, Travis reportedly went on a family vacation with Kylie Jenner, their four-year-old daughter Stormi, and their newborn son. The Turks and Caicos getaway was in celebration of Mother’s Day, and the doting beau is reportedly the one who gifted it to the makeup mogul.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner post at an event. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

“Travis wanted to take Kylie away for Mother’s Day because he really wanted to show her how special she is to him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on May 6. “He is getting ready to get back to performing and touring again and he thought it would be super special to get away with just them and their children.”

More From Our Partners

ad