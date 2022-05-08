Travis Scott Performs At Miami Club After Romantic Mother’s Day Getaway With Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott, 31, wowed on stage this weekend in his first public performance since the tragedy that happened at his Houston, TX Astroworld concert in Nov. The rapper put on quite a show at E11EVEN during the Miami Grand Prix in Miami, FL at 3 AM on Saturday, and reportedly told the crowd that they “better lose their motherf***ing minds!” The sold-out audience followed his words and seemed to thoroughly enjoy his time in the spotlight.

Travis’ set reportedly lasted around 45 minutes and he performed some of his biggest hits, including “Sicko Mode,” “Antidote,” “Pick Up the Phone,” and “Goosebumps.” He also reportedly encouraged the crowd to take shots as he held a bottle of 1942 Don Julio. Logan Paul was also apparently spotted at the show and reportedly screamed, “The one thing I know about you is that you turn the f*ck up!”

Quavo also made an appearance on the stage toward the end of the set and tackled “Dubai S*it” with Travis. A video posted by TMZ shows Travis appearing to have an incredible time as he pointed and interacted with the cheering fans. He also apparently loved the scene so much that he ended up staying at the venue until 6 AM.

View Related Gallery Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Photos Of The Parents Of Two Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, Los Angeles, on Feb 10, 2019. They looked so in love as she cozied up to him while posing for photos. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Attend The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit Pier 17, NY. 15 Jun 2021 Pictured: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762865_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Before he made headlines for his latest performance, Travis reportedly went on a family vacation with Kylie Jenner, their four-year-old daughter Stormi, and their newborn son. The Turks and Caicos getaway was in celebration of Mother’s Day, and the doting beau is reportedly the one who gifted it to the makeup mogul.

“Travis wanted to take Kylie away for Mother’s Day because he really wanted to show her how special she is to him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on May 6. “He is getting ready to get back to performing and touring again and he thought it would be super special to get away with just them and their children.”