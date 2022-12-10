Stormi Webster, 4, Is Adorable In Black & White Snowsuit Arriving In Aspen With Kylie Jenner: Photos

Kylie Jenner proved a doting mom once again as she treated her daughter Stormi to a fun-filled trip to Aspen ahead of the holidays. The makeup mogul and the adorable 4-year-old were spotted arriving at the jetsetter destination in Colorado on Friday, Dec. 9. Rocking a black bomber jacket and matching leggings, Kylie held onto Stormi’s hands as the little fashionista slayed in a super cute skull ski suit!

Just a few months ago, Kylie had her hands filled with Stormi and Stormi’s cousins during a trip to Disneyland. In an adorable video shared to her Instagram, Kylie could be seen holding hands with Stormi, Chicago West, 4, Dream Kardashian, 5, and True Thompson, 4 as they made their way through the amusement park rocking their finest Mickey Mouse gear!

The KarJenner cousins are lucky enough to see each other on the regular, as their family loves to bring them together for fun events. On Easter, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps and too-cute clips of her baby girl True enjoying an Easter egg hunt with her relatives North and Saint West, Penelope and Reign Disick, Stormi and Dream.

Meanwhile, Kylie recently commented on another KarJenner cousin who was not seen in the Disneyland clip: her newborn baby boy! She had stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed she’s still not ready to announce her 7-month-old son’s name after she and her baby daddy Travis Scott decided their original moniker of “Wolf” wasn’t exactly the right fit.

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Kylie told James while seated alongside her mom Kris Jenner. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.” After James Corden made a joke about the length of time the secret needs to be kept, Kris chimed in with her own attempt at humor, saying, “So we’ve been calling him ‘Andy’ for nothing?

Kylie — who also shares Stormi with Travis — went on to say that the parents don’t refer to their bundle of joy by “Wolf,” but they aren’t ready to share the other name, as it appears to still have a question mark hanging on it. “Travis likes to sometimes … one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda cool,’ and change it again,” the reality star explained. “So we’re just not officially probably gonna change it until … ”