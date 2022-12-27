Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free & Hugs Kris Jenner In Matching PJs For Christmas: Photo

Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous when she showed off her natural face with no makeup on while posing by the Christmas tree with her mom, Kris Jenner. In the photo, the 25-year-old bared her natural face as she hugged Kris while they both rocked matching green and navy blue, Skims Fleece Sleep Set in Cypress Plaid.

Kylie posted the photo of her and Kris with the caption, “the christmas queen. i love you mommy.” While Kylie went completely makeup-free, Kris was in a full face of glam with eyeliner and all. Kris commented on Kylie’s photo, “My babies!!!!!! I love and adore you..the best gifts in the universe are my children and grandchildren.”

Kylie’s makeup-free cozy outfit was a complete 180 from her outfit at the annual Kardashian Christmas party the night before. The part was hosted by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie looked stunning in a Thierry Mugler Spring 1992 Haute Couture Lace Dress. The plunging spaghetti-strap gown was skintight and had a low-cut neckline lined with black lace that showed off ample cleavage.

The rest of Kylie’s sheer nude dress hugged her frame perfectly while a massive hip-high slit on the side of the skirt revealed her toned legs in a pair of sheer striped tights. She styled her dress with gorgeous glam featuring a deep, bright red glossy lip, a sultry smokey-eye, a cat eye, and old-Hollywood hair. Her black hair was slicked back and parted to the side in a low bun with a tiny curl on one side of her forehead.

Meanwhile, the day before that, Kylie rocked a pair of black Wolford Satin Opaque 50 Tights, with a low-cut black Alaia Hooded Bodysuit, with a long black leather silk-lined coat on top. She accessorized her look with a pair of leather Ioannes Black Rococo Heels and a pair of Miu Miu Black Shield Logo Sunglasses.