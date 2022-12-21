Kylie Jenner Stuns In Completely Sheer Lace Dress While Out To Dinner: Photos

Kylie Jenner looked stunning when she rocked a completely see-through black lace dress while out to eat in LA on Dec. 20.

December 21, 2022
kylie jenner
When it comes to Kylie Jenner, she is always rocking a sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she went out to dinner at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills on Dec. 20. The 25-year-old left little to the imagination when she wore a sheer black lace dress that showed off her bra and underwear beneath.

Kylie’s floral black fitted midi dress was transparent with a slit on her knees. Under the dress, her plunging black lace bra and high-waisted black thong were revealed. Kylie styled her sexy dress with an oversized David Koma Black Convertible Paneled Textured Leather Biker Jacket and a pair of black and silver pointed-toe slingback pumps. As for her glam, Kylie had her dark black hair slicked back into a high bun while parted to the side and added a bright red glossy lip to add a pop of color to her monochromatic outfit.

Kylie has been out and about a ton lately between holiday parties and events and one of our favorite recent looks from her was the tight white mini dress she wore to a holiday party at Casa Vega in LA on Dec. 13. Kylie wore a white Alexander Wang Bardot Dress that hugged her frame and had a super short hemline.

Kylie accessorized with a pair of metallic pink pointed-toe Alexander Wang Feather Boots that were lined with big feathers at the knees and a fuzzy black feather purse and a pair of tiny hoop earrings. As for her glam, Kylie had her long black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while half was pulled back. A matte nude lip and a sultry smoke eye tied her look together.

