Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video

Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.

“Check out Kylie Jenner’s beautiful Christmas lights … ho, ho, ho!” a voiceover said as Micheal Bublé‘s “Christmas (Baby please come home)” played in the background. Fans immediately took to the comment section to wonder what it must cost to keep so many lights on. “Imagine the electricity bill..” one user wrote. “Must be quite an electric bill,” another added with several laughing emojis. “and I worry about my $400 electric bill,” a third fan chimed in.

Kylie gave fans a glimpse of her holiday home decor a few weeks ago by sharing a video to Instagram that showed her massive Christmas tree being set up in her foyer. The tree appeared to stand at least two stories tall and made for an impressive entrance to her home. It was decorated with lights and fairly standard ornaments, such as firetrucks, houses, Santas, and more. The festive video had Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” playing in the background.

The video also gave a glimpse of Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and her niece True Thompson, also 4, checking out the tree. They were completely mesmerized by the grandeur of the tree and could be looking up at the top of it. “Tis the season,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned it.

Then, on Dec. 19, Kylie posed in front of a different tree in a slideshow she deemed as her “Christmas card” with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. The pair smiled and laughed in front of a much more average size tree at Sunny vodka’s 2022 holiday party in the gorgeous snapshots. Kylie wore a sexy black latex gown with one strap, while Stassie, also 25, slayed in a skin-tight legging and crop top combo that was covered in red lace.