Kylie Jenner Rocks Latex Dress For Nephew Mason Disick’s 13th Birthday With Kendall: Photos

Kylie Jenner, 25, turned heads on Saturday night! The makeup mogul rocked a form-fitting black latex dress with a white top section and matching heeled boots as she attended her nephew Mason Disick‘s bar mitzvah with her sister Kendall Jenner, 27, in Los Angeles, CA. She accessorized with sunglasses as Kendall wore a black short-sleeved long silky dress with a lace front and black heels.

The girls also reportedly attended DJ Zack Bia‘s holiday party at Catch Steak LA, where Kendall wore a metallic silver sleeveless mini dress, before celebrating Mason, who turned 13 on Dec. 14. They were both photographed outside as they confidently strolled by cameras while looking incredible and held black purses to top off their looks.

Before Kylie and Kendall enjoyed their eventful weekend, the former made headlines for attending a different holiday party at Casa Vega in L.A. back on Dec. 13. She wore a white off-the-shoulder mini dress by Alexander Wang with silky pink heeled knee-high boots that had a lighter pink feathery top. She also carried a black feathery purse and had her long hair mostly down.

When Kylie and her family aren’t attending holiday or birthday-themed parties in their home area, they’re taking on the season in snowy places like Aspen, CO. She and Kendall just returned from the real life winter wonderland, where they donned even more memorable outfits. Some included stylish long coats, including a brown leather one for Kylie and a black leather one with brown/maroon fur for Kendall. The ladies showed off the warm attire during a dinner outing in the gorgeous location.

It wasn’t all warm clothes for Kylie, though. The beauty took to Instagram to share epic photos of herself in a black Good American string bikini while enjoying time in a hot tub with friend Yris Palmer. The gorgeous girls struck various poses for the snapshots and appeared relaxed as patches of snow could be seen behind them.