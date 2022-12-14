Kylie Jenner Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder White Mini Dress For Holiday Party

Kylie Jenner always makes a statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at a holiday party at Casa Vega in LA on Dec. 13. The 25-year-old rocked a skintight, off-the-shoulder white mini dress with knee-high pink boots lined with feathers.

Kylie’s white Alexander Wang Bardot Dress hugged her frame perfectly and had a super short hem and she accessorized with a pair of metallic pink pointed-toe Alexander Wang Feather Boots that were lined with big feathers at the knees. She accessorized her holiday look with a fuzzy black feather purse and a pair of tiny hoop earrings. As for her glam, Kylie had her long black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while half was pulled back. A matte nude lip and a sultry smoke eye tied her look together.

Kylie just got back from her vacation in Aspen where she rocked even more stylish outfits. One of our favorite looks from her Colorado trip was her black Good American Vinyl Tiny Ties bikini featuring a plunging triangle top with matching low-rise Fixed Bottoms that had skinny straps on the side that rested on her hips. She accessorized her two-piece with a pair of black sunglasses, fuzzy tan shearling boots, and an oversized white robe.

Another one of our favorite looks from her trip was her massive The Attico Noelle Faux Fur Bomber Jacket. The jacket was covered in fluffy white fur and she styled the coat with a pair of matching baggy The Attico Codi Embroidered Leather Pants. As for her accessories, she threw on a thick black headband, black Bottega Veneta Cone Wraparound Sunglasses, and puffy black Loewe Paddle Ankle Boots.