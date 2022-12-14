Kylie Jenner Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder White Mini Dress For Holiday Party

Kylie Jenner looked fabulous in a skintight white mini dress with furry boots for a holiday party in LA.

By:
December 14, 2022 11:29AM EST
kylie jenner
View gallery
Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 29 Jun 2019
*EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner looks stunning in a white dress, pink knee-high fluff boots, and a black fluffy handbag all by Alexander Wang. Kylie joined her mother and sisters for a holiday dinner at Casa Vega Restaurant in Studio City, CA after a luxurious weekend with her sister Kendall Jenner in Aspen, Colorado. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: 1 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kylie Jenner looks stunning in all silver as she heads to Giorgio Baldi Restaurant for dinner with her friends Stassie and sisters Kim and Khloe in Santa Monica.Pictured: Kylie JennerBACKGRID USA 21 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TPG / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: 1 / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner always makes a statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at a holiday party at Casa Vega in LA on Dec. 13. The 25-year-old rocked a skintight, off-the-shoulder white mini dress with knee-high pink boots lined with feathers.

kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner looked fabulous in this Alexander Wang outfit featuring a tight white mini dress & pink boots for a holiday party at Casa Vega in LA on Dec. 13. (1 / BACKGRID)

Kylie’s white Alexander Wang Bardot Dress hugged her frame perfectly and had a super short hem and she accessorized with a pair of metallic pink pointed-toe Alexander Wang Feather Boots that were lined with big feathers at the knees. She accessorized her holiday look with a fuzzy black feather purse and a pair of tiny hoop earrings. As for her glam, Kylie had her long black hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while half was pulled back. A matte nude lip and a sultry smoke eye tied her look together.

kylie jenner
Kylie styled her feather boots with a fluffy black feather purse. (1 / BACKGRID)

Kylie just got back from her vacation in Aspen where she rocked even more stylish outfits. One of our favorite looks from her Colorado trip was her black Good American Vinyl Tiny Ties bikini featuring a plunging triangle top with matching low-rise Fixed Bottoms that had skinny straps on the side that rested on her hips. She accessorized her two-piece with a pair of black sunglasses, fuzzy tan shearling boots, and an oversized white robe.

Another one of our favorite looks from her trip was her massive The Attico Noelle Faux Fur Bomber Jacket. The jacket was covered in fluffy white fur and she styled the coat with a pair of matching baggy The Attico Codi Embroidered Leather Pants. As for her accessories, she threw on a thick black headband, black Bottega Veneta Cone Wraparound Sunglasses, and puffy black Loewe Paddle Ankle Boots.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad