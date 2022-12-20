Jordyn Woods Reveals Whether She Really Dissed Kylie Jenner With ‘Natural Lip’ TikTok Video

Jordyn Woods' new video compared her lips to actress Angelina Jolie's and thanked her parents for the 'genetics' after former friend Kylie Jenner admitted to getting lip fillers.

Jordyn Woods, 25, is responding to fans thinking she shaded her ex best friend Kylie Jenner, 25, and her lip fillers when she shared her own natural full lips, in a new TikTok video. The model denied the accusations and wrote in the comments section that she didn’t mean shade “towards anyone” with the clip, which was set to lyrics about Angelina Jolie‘s lips in “Party Monster” by The Weeknd. “Ooooo the shade low key 🧐,” one fan wrote before Jordyn responded with, “There’s no shade towards anyone, this is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on🤍.”

Jordyn’s response to a fan accusing her of shade. (Courtesy of TikTok)

The accusations and Jordyn’s response come after Kylie admitted to getting lip fillers on an episode of her family’s former reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in 2015. “I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do,” the then-17-year-old said. She also opened up about the decision and how she uses makeup to make her lips fuller, during an interview with Andy Cohen for the show’s reunion last Apr.

“I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips … I had really small lips and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses,” she said. “A guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you are such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable.”

“I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time,” she added. “Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips and it just made me feel confident.”

Jordyn and Kylie were best friends until 2019, when Jordyn was involved in a cheating scandal with Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson. Khloe revealed she didn’t “hold a grudge” against Jordyn, who kissed her now ex, but she was never welcomed back into the family and has remained distanced from them to this day.

