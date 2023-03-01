Travis Scott Insists NYC Nightclub Fight Is A ‘Misunderstanding’: Watch Video Of Him At Club Nebula

Travis Scott, 30, is downplaying claims that a New York City nightclub altercation during a show with Don Toliver was a big deal. He’s calling the incident (see a video from TMZ HERE) that allegedly left $12,000 in damages to equipment at Club Nebula a mere “misunderstanding. “There have been discussions with the venue who confirmed this was a simple misunderstanding that was resolved in minutes,” reps for Travis told The Daily Mail in a statement. “The show was great and never missed a beat. This has the earmarks of a cash grab but will be resolved and all those with an agenda will be held accountable.”

“Travis and our team already working with law enforcement to resolve and get to the truth,” a source told the outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment to Travis’ representatives, as well as his attorney and the manager of Club Nebula, but no response had been received at the time of publication. However, The Daily Mail reported that police were called to the location just before 3:30 AM on March 1 with allegations that the controversial rapper had attacked a sound engineer.

A spokesman told the outlet that, “There was also a verbal dispute at that location that ended in $12,000 worth of damage to equipment. At this time, no warrant is issued, and the suspect is not being sought. However, that may change.” Additionally, his attorney Mitchell Schuster told TMZ that the dad of Kylie Jenner‘s two kids is working to clear it all up. “While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” they said. “We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

In the video obtained by TMZ, Travis does appear agitated and is heard yelling to, “Back the f*** up” as he appeared to shove a DJ. Travis had allegedly cranked up the sound, which the DJ was apparently attempted to correct when Travis allegedly engaged in the fight. TMZ also reported that Travis punched the sound engineer in the face. Per Page Six, a witness said Travis was “yelling aggressively in his face on why he lowered the sound. Then he smacks the soundman right across the face.” A managing partner of Club Nebula, Richie Romero, backed Travis’ statements up, telling TMZ that, “This is blown completely out of proportion. It was a great night.”

The incident comes after Travis’ infamous Astroworld tragedy on Nov 5, 2021, which left 10 dead and hundreds injured. Travis and Kylie went their separate ways in January 2023.