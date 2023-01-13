Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Why They Split Again 11 Months After Having 2nd Baby (Exclusive)

After Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, split yet again, fans are left wondering what happened between the parents of two to make them go their separate ways. Unfortunately, according to a source close to the Kardashians, the reason has to do with commitment. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”

Kylie’s famous family was aware of it, too. When he took her on a special Mother’s Day trip to the Turks & Caicos, a source told us in separate comments that her near and dear family members were hoping for an engagement. “As far as an engagement, Kylie’s family has been pushing for this so hard and everyone can only hope that he proposes soon,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for the May 2022 report.

Travis and Kylie failed to spend the holidays together, even after welcoming their second child on February 2 of 2022. Us Weekly subsequently reported that they’d split again. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source told the outlet for the Jan 7 article. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

According to our source, however, they’d recently hit a “rough patch” and had been affected by “stress.” Still, they noted, one can never say never when it comes to the famous duo. “The two of them have been through a rough patch recently because they are both super stressed out with their busy schedules,” the pal told HL. “They have broken up several times before and have gotten back together, so no one would be surprised if they do again. After everything that he went through this past year, the fact that Kylie stood by him speaks volumes.”

The couple also share daughter Stormi, 4. Their son, though initially named Wolf Webster, still doesn’t appear to have a permanent, officially announced name. He’s now 11 months old. They previously split back in October of 2019.