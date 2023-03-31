Kylie Jenner Cuddles & Kisses Baby Aire, 1, In Sweet New Video

Cuteness overload alert! The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, 25, had a couple of adorable guest stars in her recent TikTok video on Friday, as she was promoting her two new Kylie Cosmetics products. While Kylie was about to apply her new liquid eyeshadow, her daughter, Stormi, 5, came running in to give her mom a hug just moments before her baby brother, Aire, 1, popped into the frame to also get some attention from Kylie. The brunette beauty captioned the video with a simple white heart emoji, which has already gained nearly two million plays at this time.

When Kylie’s daughter arrived she immediately screamed for her “mommy” right before she presented the former billionaire with a little note. “Look who just got here!”, the 25-year-old gushed. “Come give me a big hug.” After Kylie told her little one that she loves her, Stormi shouted “mommy” once more. Later on, Kylie’s son, who she also shares with her ex, Travis Scott, 31, appeared in the clip while she talked about her new mascara. “There’s baby noises in the background,” she explained to her viewers. “Sorry, this is why I don’t get on TikTok much.”

Many of the Kylie Cosmetics founder‘s fans took to the comments section of a fan re-post to gush over the starlet’s two children. “I legit be forgetting that Kylie had a son! She be low key now a days! Beautiful kids,” one admirer quipped, while another added, “he has stormi’s eyes.” Kylie and the rapper welcomed Aire in Feb. 2022, about four years after Stormi was born. “No denying that they make some beautiful children,” a third fan noted, just before a fourth added, “He is so cute just like his sister and gorgeous Mom.”

Earlier in the video, Kris Jenner‘s daughter noted that she recently “deleted” her social media apps to take a brief detox. “I do miss you guys,” Kylie said at the start of the Get Ready With Me clip. “So every month or every two months I will just like delete my social media and reset. I’m still a human being having a human experience and at times it can be a lot.” And just before the fashionista went on to do her makeup, she explained that she is launching a liquid eyeshadow and mascara on April 6.

Prior to the momma bear’s sweet video on Friday, Kylie took to TikTok on Mar. 28, to show off her sweaty gym routine. “my morningggg [sic],” she captioned the sexy video. For her gym ensemble, Kylie opted for a pair of sleek leggings and an off-shoulder sports bra. She tied the look together with a black puffer jacket and made sure she had her sparkly pink water bottle in-hand for the morning fitness session.

Aside from her recent social media posts, the youngest KarJenner sister recently graced the cover of Vanity Fair Italia on Feb. 22. During the interview, she not only revealed that Kim Kardashian, 42, is her favorite sister, but she also opened up about motherhood and more. Kylie and Travis reportedly split in Dec. 2022, after being off-and-on since 2017.