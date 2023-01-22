Kylie Jenner Confirms How To Pronounce Son Aire’s Name After Confusion Online

Kylie Jenner, 25, cleared up any confusion about how to pronounce her 11-month-old son Aire‘s name. She responded to an Instagram post made by fan page @kyliesnapchat, who asked in a caption: “Do you think it’s pronounced air or airey?” Kylie replied, “AIR” with a red heart emoji — solving the short-lived mystery which also had super fan Colt Paulsen — a.k.a. “Gay Man With A Spray Tan” — briefly stumped on TikTok. Notably, Aire is a name of Hebrew origin, and translates to, “lion of God.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder finally confirmed her son’s name nearly a year after his birth in Feb. 2022, alongside sharing the first photos of her second baby with now ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. In a dump post, she simply wrote, “AIRE” with a white heart. The name confirmation comes nearly 10 months after she shockingly revealed she was changing his name from Wolf Jacques Webster, using Travis’ birth name surname. She and Travis had legally registered his name as such, but back in March 2022, she told fans that was no longer going to be his name on her Instagram story.

She later clarified the reason for the switch on Hulu’s The Kardashians. “We didn’t have a name [when he was born],” Kylie shared. “I thought it was going to just come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. [It was] 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate or else they register him without a name and he doesn’t get a social security number. I felt the pressure to choose a name,” she added. It turns out the initial name suggestion came from big sister Khloe Kardashian.

“Khloe said — the day before we signed — ‘What about Wolf?’ And I liked the ‘WW.’ So I just put Wolf Webster in that moment. But right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like…what did I just do? It’s part of his story, but his name has changed,” she then said.

Aire looked so adorable in his Instagram debut as he snuggled up to his mama for a sweet mirror selfie, before posing all on his own in two photos — including one where he wore a beanie and another where he appeared to be eating in his high chair (and naturally, making a mess).