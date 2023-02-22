Kylie Jenner Reveals She May Want More Kids & Shares The Most ‘Magical’ Part Of Motherhood

Kylie Jenner is the proud mother of two children, and she’s opening up about her life as a mom in the new issue of Vanity Fair Italia. “The younger is [one] year old, the older one is five,” Kylie shared, referencing her son, Aire, and daughter, Stormi, respectively. “I am surprised by their personalities. They already know what they want, they are so determined. When I think of them, I get emotional. They are so tender, and at the same time, so strong.”

Although Kylie has been a mom for five years now, she still looks back at her time with her newborns as the most exciting part of motherhood. “[Being in the hospital with them] is such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about,” Kylie shared. “There is another magical moment though — when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”

Now that the kids are getting older, Kylie said she likes to “offer them different choices” as a parent. “I am interested in the idea of imparting them to an education in how to take control and accept responsibility,” she admitted. “I think that’s very important.”

Motherhood hasn’t been totally easy for Kylie, though. She experienced postpartum depression with both kids, although she said it as more manageable after Aire. Now, she’s offering advice to women who may be dealing with the same struggles. “I would tell those women not to over-think things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest,” Kylie said. “Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful. I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That’s not true. The hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well.”

Now, looking into the future, Kylie isn’t shutting down the possibility of more kids, even though she recently split from her partner, Travis Scott. “I’m expanding my horizons and for sure my plans don’t end here,” she dished. “I will go further—and soon, you will see. Maybe I will want to have more children. I would certainly like to grow as a person and devote myself more to charitable endeavor. It is important to give back some of the good fortune you receive.”