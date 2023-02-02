Kylie Jenner Throws Lavish Birthday Party For Stormi, 5, & Aire, 1, With Cute Custom Merch & More: Photos

Happy birthday to Stormi Webster and Aire Webster! Kylie Jenner threw a lavish party to celebrate her daughter’s 5th birthday, and her son’s 1st birthday, at her California mansion on Wednesday, February 1. Both Kylie, 25, and her sister Khloe Kardashian shared glimpses into the fabulous party on their respective Instagram Stories. Kylie, who shares her kids with her ex Travis Scott, 30, went out all to celebrate her two little ones, with custom merchandise that only a KarJenner would have at a kids’ birthday party.

Kylie took snapshots of a cute brown sweatshirt that said “It Takes Two” on the front, with a cute sketch of a brother and a sister holding hands on the back, with Stormi and Aire’s names. There was also a white T-shirt that detailed the amount of seconds, minutes, hours, days, and beyond, that have passed since Stormi’s birth on February 1, 2018. Another white shirt had “Stormi Five Is Live” written on it, while a brown shirt said “Aire To The Throne,” a play on words of Kylie’s son’s name.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also got a huge, multi-colored slide with a visual of Stormi at the top for the party. Kylie also snapped a photo of Stormi’s birthday cake with the frosting decorated as colorful roses. Stormi and Aire’s cousins True Thompson, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 6, popped up in Khloe’s footage at the party. They were seen wearing cute dresses while collecting candy from a piñata.

Before the party, Kylie shared the sweetest Instagram tribute to Stormi with a collection of adorable photos of the 5-year-old. The reality star also posted a heartfelt message to her daughter. “i gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” Kylie wrote. “the most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl,” the proud mom added.

Kylie and Travis, who have been together on-and-off for years, welcomed their second child on February 2, 2022, exactly four years and one day after Stormi was born. The Hulu star and the rapper initially named their baby boy Wolf Jacques Webster, but they changed it to Aire, after only referring to him as “Baby Webster” for months. Fans were overjoyed when Kylie finally decided to reveal her son’s name to the world on January 21, as Aire made his long-awaited Instagram debut.