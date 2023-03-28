Kylie Jenner Rocks Sexy Crop Top & Leggings While Sharing Morning Workout Routine: Watch

The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, 25, hit celebrity gym hot spot Alo in style on Tuesday and took to TikTok to show off her routine. “my morningggg [sic],” she captioned the sexy video, along with a black heart emoji. At the start of the fitness video, the Kylie Cosmetics founder struggled to get her black sneakers on while she rocked a chic one-shoulder sports bra and leggings. She made sure to cover up before she headed out with a black puffer coat and black sunglasses. Of course, the mom-of-two made sure to also carry her sparkly pink water bottle along to the sweat session.

Not only did the 25-year-old show off how she prepared for the gym, but she also gave her 52.2 million followers a glimpse at what she does to get fit. The brunette bombshell first strolled alongside the iconic Alo wallpaper hall before she recorded herself posing in front of the weight rack. Later, King Kylie was spotted training using the Hip Adduction Machine just before she pushed some heavy weights on a sled push. Finally, Kris Jenner‘s daughter concluded her workout by hopping onto the treadmill to make sure she got her cardio in for the day.

Soon after the former billionaire shared the clip, many of her fans took to the comments to react to her post, including some who were shocked she was exercising with her long tresses down. “How do ppl work out with their hair down,” one follower asked, while another chimed in with, “you look gorgeous.” In a separate comment, one of the TV personality’s fans questioned she was at Alo when she has a gym at home. “Bae u have ur own gym wyd there?”, they asked, along with a crying face emoji. Finally, one admirer couldn’t help but notice the adorable Pitbull in the background at the gym. “Info on that sweet dog behind you at the gym please,” they penned, and we couldn’t agree more!

Kylie isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner hitting the gym lately, as her sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, showed off her fitness moves on Mar. 26, along to some Taylor Swift music. And earlier this month, their sis, Kendall Jenner, 27, also was spotted at Alo doing some impressive pull ups amid her ongoing rumored romance with Bad Bunny. Kylie and her sisters gym posts also come amid the launch of her first-ever mascara at her makeup empire, Kylie Cosmetics, which she announced via Instagram on Mar. 22. “first everrrrrr MASCARA I can’t wait to share it with you. Coming April 6 to KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics #kylashvolumemascara,” she captioned the sexy photos.

Aside from her gym workouts and new product launch, Kylie has been occupied focusing on her family, which includes her son, Aire, 1, and daughter, Stormi, 5. The momma bear and her ex, Travis Scott, 31, welcomed the two kids during their off-and-on romance, which came to an end once more in Dec. 2022. On Jan. 13, a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife the reason for the break up. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” they claimed. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”