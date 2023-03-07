Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Strength By Doing Pull Ups At The Gym: Watch

It takes a lot of work to look like a supermodel. Kendall Jenner showed that on Monday (Mar. 6). The 27-year-old younger sister of Kim Kardashian visited a gym, and trainer Louis Chandler-Joseph captured Kendall on the pull-ups machine. “Someone’s been hitting they’re (sic) pull ups,” Chandler-Joseph captioned the video of Kendall. In the clip, which Kendall reshared to her IG Story, the Kardashians star supported herself on an athletic band as she worked her biceps, triceps, and shoulders. She looked to be in

Kendall’s video came days after Kim, 42, did a similar exercise with her personal trainer, Senada Greca, founder of ZENTOA activewear, and Kelly Rowland. “Nothing like working out with friends to keep you motivated,” Kim captioned a shot of her alongside the Destiny’s Child singer. Kim also shared a video of her doing pull-ups with her feet attached to the machine’s weight/pulley system. “Flip Flop Workout!” she called it while telling fans not to “judge” her for her footwear choice.

Kendall came under such “judgment” at the end of February when she jumped on what appeared to be a hotel bed while she sported a one-legged jumpsuit. The Instagram video was her way of announcing that the fashion line Alaïa was now available on the shopping platform FWRD. Kendall was left jumping for joy as she hopped up and down on the bed in the funky jumpsuit, a glass of wine in her hand. She also shared a gif of her posing on the bed in the same one-legged Alaïa Asymmetric wool-blend jumpsuit. “Prolly the most ridiculous dress I have seen in a while,” and one person wrote.

On Kendall’s now-defunct site and app, she once said she did an 11-minute at-home ab workout to keep in shape. “Sometimes when I’m watching TV, I think to myself, ‘I should be doing crunches and sit-ups right now,'” she wrote, according to Byrdie. “Then I get off the couch and do it.” The workout includes 30-second forearm planks, 15-second side planks, 30-second bicycle crunches, and more.

So far in 2023, Kendall has made headlines over her long fingers, which she had to prove were real, and her rumored romance with Bad Bunny. Kendall and Bunny (b. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, 28) have reportedly spent time together at the same locales, sparking speculation of a possible romance. The rumors might have been strong enough for Devin Booker. Kendall’s ex unfollowed her on Instagram in late February, just as the speculation ramped up.