Kendall Jenner & Irina Shayk Rock Nothing But Underwear In Sexy New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Supermodels Kendall Jenner, 27, and Irina Shayk, 37, sure set pulses racing when they starred in a new Marc Jacobs spring 2023 campaign photographed by Tyrone Lebon. In the campaign, both ladies went topless while wearing nothing but panties for the sexy photoshoot.

In one photo from the shoot, Kendall showed off her bare upper body while covering up her chest with just her hands. She threw on a pair of black panties and sheer black tights, accessorizing with a pair of sky-high, black patent leather strappy platform heels and a silver chain necklace. She went with minimal glam, leaving her black hair down and wet while some mascara and a nude lip topped her look off.

When Kendall wasn’t half naked, she was rocking sexy outfits including a plunging, cropped black corset top that showed off ample cleavage, styled with high-waisted black underwear and the same tall heels. Another photo pictured Kendall wearing the same corset, but this time in white. She styled the top with high-waisted white baggy jeans and a pink leather The Tote Bag from the brand.

As for Irina, she looked just as sexy in the photos as she was pictured lying down on her stomach while topless. The only thing covering up her bare chest was a pink leather bucket bag from the brand. She threw on a high-waisted black thong on top of sheer black tights and accessorized with the same black heels as Kendall.

In another sexy photo, Irina didn’t just go topless, she went completely nude as she posed in a fetal position while wearing nothing but sky-high strappy platforms in white. Wrapped around her bare leg was a white crossbody purse and soaking wet hair and an orange lip tied her look together.