Kendall Jenner Rocks Black Bikini Top & White Shorts For Beach Photoshoot

Kendall Jenner looked confident and sexy as she posed by the water, in the eye-catching new photos.

January 28, 2023
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner showcases her toned frame in a bikini during Italian yacht break in Capri and on the Amalfi coast. 25 Aug 2021 Pictured: Kendall Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781160_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Sardinia, ITALY - Model Kendall Jenner shows off her toned bikini body as she's pictured with her boyfriend Devin Booker on board a yacht while on their holidays in Sardinia. Pictured: Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: LA FATA / Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: BENS / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner, 27, took on a new photoshoot and looked incredible in behind-the-scenes photos from the day. The model wore a black bikini top under an opened black button-down top and white shorts as she struck various poses while standing outside in front of a camera and by water in a beach area. She had her hair down and topped the look off with a black belt.

Kendall during the new photoshoot. (BENS / BACKGRID)

Before Kendall got attention for her latest photoshoot, she made headlines for memorable photos from a Miu Miu campaign. In one snapshot, she wore a black bralette top with a black and white knee-length skirt and black boots. Another showed her rocking a dark gray denim bralette top under a gray blazer and matching skirt with black footwear that was a cross between boots and heeled sandals.

Another photo of Kendall during the photoshoot. (BENS / BACKGRID)

A few weeks ago, Kendall also got attention for the outfit she wore at Lori Harvey‘s birthday party. It was a long black sheer sleeveless dress that had a turtleneck top that included a dark orange floral detail. She had her hair pulled back and up with two loose strands down the sides of her face and she topped her look off with black sandal-style shoes and matching nail polish.

When Kendall’s not busy posing for photos or attending star-studded events, she’s taking photos. The beauty recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of what appeared to be a sunset in Malibu, CA. The photo received a lot of responses from followers, who complimented the incredible photo.

Kendall’s not just great at posing and taking epic photos. The doting sister, who recently broke up with Devin Booker, is also great at comforting her family members in need. A source recently told us that she was there for her younger sibling Kylie Jenner in a big way after she broke up from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott. “Kendall and Kylie’s sisterly bond has gotten stronger in the past couple of months because of the difficult breakups they both had gone through,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They were, and still are, each other’s rocks and, at times, shoulders to cry on.”

