Kendall Jenner Rocks Black Bikini Top & White Shorts For Beach Photoshoot

Kendall Jenner, 27, took on a new photoshoot and looked incredible in behind-the-scenes photos from the day. The model wore a black bikini top under an opened black button-down top and white shorts as she struck various poses while standing outside in front of a camera and by water in a beach area. She had her hair down and topped the look off with a black belt.

Before Kendall got attention for her latest photoshoot, she made headlines for memorable photos from a Miu Miu campaign. In one snapshot, she wore a black bralette top with a black and white knee-length skirt and black boots. Another showed her rocking a dark gray denim bralette top under a gray blazer and matching skirt with black footwear that was a cross between boots and heeled sandals.

A few weeks ago, Kendall also got attention for the outfit she wore at Lori Harvey‘s birthday party. It was a long black sheer sleeveless dress that had a turtleneck top that included a dark orange floral detail. She had her hair pulled back and up with two loose strands down the sides of her face and she topped her look off with black sandal-style shoes and matching nail polish.

When Kendall’s not busy posing for photos or attending star-studded events, she’s taking photos. The beauty recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of what appeared to be a sunset in Malibu, CA. The photo received a lot of responses from followers, who complimented the incredible photo.

Kendall’s not just great at posing and taking epic photos. The doting sister, who recently broke up with Devin Booker, is also great at comforting her family members in need. A source recently told us that she was there for her younger sibling Kylie Jenner in a big way after she broke up from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott. “Kendall and Kylie’s sisterly bond has gotten stronger in the past couple of months because of the difficult breakups they both had gone through,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They were, and still are, each other’s rocks and, at times, shoulders to cry on.”