Kendall Jenner Wears Sexy Sheer Black Dress With Nothing Underneath For Lori Harvey’s Birthday: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 27, looked incredible during her latest outing. The model attended Lori Harvey‘s 26th birthday bash in West Hollywood, CA and rocked a sexy long black fitted dress. It had a matching black choker necklace section that she wore around her neck and it included a big red floral detail.

The brunette beauty shared a video of herself posing in her look on Instagram story, and it got the attention of many fans. She had some of her hair up and parted in the middle with some loose strands on the sides of her face, in the clip. She also added black heels, earrings, and black nail polish as she walked toward a body-length mirror while filming herself on her phone.

Kendall may have turned heads at the event, but she wasn’t the only familiar pretty face to enjoy Lori’s celebration. Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber were also spotted making their way to the party. Like Kendall, Hailey also wore a black dress, but hers was a mini and included cutout sections on the sides.

Just two weeks before they showed up to Lori’s party, Kendall and Hailey were seen hanging out in Aspen, CO. The ladies hitting the town in stylish outfits in the snowy city. Kendall wore a long dark red dress with black polka dots under a black leather jacket and maroon heeled boots. Hailey donned a black zip-up jacket that was lined in furry detail and a matching skirt with white furry boots.

The girls spent the end of the year looking as good as could be in various outfits during their time in Aspen. The cold setting was a winter dream for the good pals and their loved ones as they welcomed in the new year and spent quality time together. Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner was also seen enjoying the trendy location and looked just as good as her older sibling.