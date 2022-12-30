Hailey Bieber Wears A Mini Skirt As Kendall Jenner Rocks Slip Dress In The Snow On Aspen Vacation

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner treated the streets of Aspen like their runway when they stepped out to dinner on vacation on Dec. 29. Hailey, 26, looked stunning in a tiny, furry mini skirt while Kendall, 27, rocked a completely sheer red slip dress.

Hailey showed off her long, toned legs when she rocked a brown MAXIMILIAN AW22 DRAYTON ensemble featuring a tiny, high-waisted suede mini skirt with a leather pocket and a fur-lined hem. She styled the super short skirt with a matching fitted zip-up jacket and a pair of fuzzy, sherpa knee-high Gia Borghini GIA 22 Boots in Oatmilk.

As for Kendall, the supermodel looked fabulous in a low-cut, cowl-neck red slip dress that was completely see-through and covered in polka dots. The dress revealed ample cleavage while a slit on the front of the skirt revealed her toned legs. She styled the dress with a long black leather trench coat, a pair of patent leather maroon Dorateymur Lace Up Boots, and a The Row Sofia Bag.

Both models have been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits recently and just yesterday, Hailey opted to wear another sexy brown outfit. Hailey wore a silky brown Mirror Palais Spring 2023 Strapless Dress that featured a subtle floral lace handkerchief around her chest while the rest of the fitted gown hugged her frame perfectly and showed off her bare stomach and waist. Under the dress, Hailey’s skinny-strap G-string thong was clearly visible while a plunging slit on the side of the skirt revealed her long legs.

Meanwhile, Kendall has been loving the color red and on Christmas Eve she opted to wear a fitted strapless red sequin Valentino Spring 2018 Couture dress. The sequin dress featured a low back that led into a long, flowy train while the neckline was low, revealing ample skin.