Hailey Bieber Rocks Crop Top & Jeans Holding Hands With Justin After He Has H&M Merch Pulled: Photos

Just another glam day! Hailey Bieber, 26, was seen looking flawless, as per usual, as she stepped out with her popstar hubby Justin Bieber, 28, on Thursday, December 22 for a little last minute holiday shopping after Justin’s spat with H&M. In photos, the Victoria’s Secret model rocked a pair of baggy light blue jeans paired with a black crop top as she held hands with the “Yummy” singer. She wore a cozy tan overcoat over the top, accessorizing with black shoes, a black belt, and a pair of chic shades. A pair of gold earrings, deep mauve lipstick, and coordinating tan handbag perfected the overall look.

Justin wore oversized jeans, a maroon shirt layered with a white t shirt, and black coat for the shopping trip. He finished the ensemble with blue sneakers and a black pullover cap, multitasking with a bottled beverage and cell phone in hand. Of course, the duo looked relaxed and happy as they browsed and walked along the sidewalk ahead of the upcoming holiday, despite H&M recently pulling Justin-themed merchandise from their shelves, per CNBC. Justin evidently didn’t approve of the products and let his fans know, prompting the company to pull the products from their inventory.

In any case, Hailey’s gorgeous look on Thursday is no accident; she puts a lot of thought into her flawless ensembles and has been known to emulate the late Princess Diana when it comes to putting together those paparazzi-worthy outfits. “I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most-looked-at woman in the world at that time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style,” Hailey told Harper’s Bazaar in an August 2022 interview. “She really expressed herself through her style despite being in the position she was in.”

And as for her marriage with Justin, which appears to be as affectionate as ever, she recently clarified what she meant when she once said the relationship is “hard work.” “What I meant when I said ‘hard work’ is that there’s compromise, there’s sacrifice,” she said during a September appearance on Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast. “I feel that way in most relationships in my life. In friendships, in work relationships. They can be tough sometimes. I didn’t mean, ‘Overall it’s hard and it sucks.'”