Hailey Bieber Rocks Short Shorts Under Oversized Sweater With Husband Justin For Brunch

Hailey Bieber, 26, enjoyed brunch at Beverly Glen Deli with her husband Justin Bieber, 28, on the morning of Dec. 17 and rocked a casual and stylish outfit. The model‘s look included an oversized dark blue and white sweatshirt, gray short shorts, and blue sneakers with white socks. She had her some of her hair pulled up into a high ponytail and added sunglasses as she carried a black purse over one shoulder.

Justin also looked stylish in a light blue hoodie from his clothing line, Drew, baggy light blue jeans, and white sneakers. He also held a tan baseball cap in one hand and a white water bottle in the other as he and Hailey engaged in conversation outside the restaurant. They both looked relaxed and content on the cool morning and were pretty active throughout the day.

Before their brunch, Hailey and Justin apparently went to a hot yoga class, and later in the evening, they went to Catch Steak LA for dinner. They changed into different outfits for the later outing, with Hailey rocking a black fur coat and matching open toe heels. Justin kept it casual with a light gray hoodie, matching pants, and a green backwards baseball cap. He topped off the look with red and white Nike sneakers.

The dinner wasn’t the end of their outings that day. They capped off their night by attending Zack Bia‘s holiday party, where many other celebs were also spotted, and wore the same outfits. Kendall Jenner, who went to dinner with both Hailey and Justin earlier this week, was at the party, and looked epic in a silver mini dress.

Hailey and Justin’s latest outings come after Hailey went to lunch with friends Lori Harvey and Justine Skye on Dec. 12. She wore black biker shorts that were similar to the ones she wore with Justin at their brunch on Saturday, and paired it with an oversized black and orange graphic zip-up fuzzy sweater. She also added a dark green baseball cap as she kept her hair down.