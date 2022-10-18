How Justin Bieber Felt About Wife Hailey & Ex Selena Gomez Getting Along Like Pals At Gala (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber broke the internet on Oct. 15 by posing for a series of stunning photos together at the Academy Museum‘s Gala in Los Angeles. Now, a person close to Selena’s ex-boyfriend and Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, 28, has revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the “Baby” hitmaker reacted to the event. “Justin was beyond happy over Selena and Hailey’s encounter at the Academy Museum Gala. It made him very emotional because of the past that he shares with Selena and how much he wanted this to happen,” they divulged. “Justin really cares about Selena’s well-being. This will never change.” How sweet!

The insider also revealed the content of the 25-year-old model and 30-year-old singer and actress’ conversation. “Hailey said that they talked for quite some time and although they did not get into anything too deep, they were able to be real with each other about where they are now,” they noted. We love to see two powerful women supporting each other and putting an end to nasty feud rumors!

The photos of Hailey and Selena came shortly after Hailey appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast in late September and spoke about the dynamic between her and Selena. “It’s all respect. It’s all love,” she said. “That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine! That brought me a lot of peace. We know what happened. It is what it is. You’re never going to be able to correct every narrative.” She made the statement after revealing that she and Selena has been in contact after her 2018 wedding to Justin.

As fans know, the Rhode Skin founder and the Canadian superstar tied the knot in Sept. 2018 after rekindling their romance in June. This happened just a few months after Justin and the Rare Beauty founder split up for the final time after an on-again, off-again relationship that spanned eight years. The timeline of both relationships caused Selena’s fans, lovingly called Selenators, to slam Hailey for supposedly breaking up the relationship and Justin for moving on so fast.

Hailey addressed the rumor that she came between Selena and Justin on the podcast as well, saying it’s not in her “character” to do such a thing. “I can say, period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” she added. “That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18.”