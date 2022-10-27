Kim Kardashian Hangs With Hailey Bieber At Tiffany & Co. Event After Kanye Disses The Model

View gallery Image Credit: Stefanie Keenan & Jon Kopaloff/ Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Hailey Bieber may have issues with Kanye West, but she’s still on good terms with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The ladies both attended an event for Tiffany & Co. on Oct. 26, and they posed for photos together at the bash. The dinner, which was in honor of the new Tiffany Lock collection, was a star-studded affair. Hailey rocked a totally sheer dress for the occasion and posed alongside Kim, who wore an oversized leather coat and her hair in a sleek ponytail.

The Kim and Hailey reunion comes after Kanye dissed Hailey in a now-deleted Instagram post earlier this month. It all started when Ye wore a White Lives Matter shirt to Paris Fashion Week, and he Kwas called out by Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. In response, Kanye mocked Gabriella in a social media post. Stars like Hailey and Gigi Hadid came to Gabriella’s defense, which led Kanye to attack them in a follow-up message. “THEEYY don’t want undeniable beautiful Black women to be put on their rightful throne,” Kanye wrote. “They want corny a** Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind.”

Since Kanye has been longtime friends with Hailey’s husband, Justin Bieber, fans were shocked to see him diss Hailey so publicly. Meanwhile, the rapper continued to stir up controversy in the weeks that followed by posting antisemitic messages on Twitter. He was banned from Twitter and Instagram after his inflammatory comments, and has since been dropped from Adidas and other brands, like Balenciaga.

Kanye’s tweets sparked a widespread call against antisemitism, especially after protestors took to the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles to hold up hateful signs, including one that read “Kanye was right about the Jews” on Oct. 22. Even Kim took to Twitter to support the Jewish community in a clear stand against her ex-husband, although she did not mention him by name. Kim and Kanye have been broken up since Feb. 2021, but have been able to (mostly) amicably co-parent their four children since the split. It’s unclear if Kanye’s recent behavior will change anything. He was just spotted with daughter, North West, earlier this week.