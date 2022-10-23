Kanye West Bonds With Daughter North, 9, After Balenciaga & ‘Vogue’ Cut Ties: Photos

Kanye West, 45, was spotted sitting courtside with his daughter North West, 9, during a moment in her basketball game in Thousand Oaks, CA on Oct. 21. The rapper, who recently made headlines for being dropped from big name brand, Balenciaga, and outlet, Vogue, looked relaxed as he wore a black hoodie with the hood over his head, black pants, and black boots. He also wore a baseball cap under the hood and showed off some facial hair.

North wore her black and white basketball uniform and black socks as her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail. At one point, she stood up and appeared to have a conversation with her dad as onlookers around them caught a glimpse of their bond. The game has been one of several Kanye has been spotted at recently.

In addition to the “Jesus Walks” creator, North’s mom, Kim Kardashian was at the game but she sat separately from her ex, according to Us Weekly. She was photographed walking outside with her son Saint, 6, as she wore a flattering black tank top with matching leggings and flip flops. She also had her long blonde hair down and carried a purse in one hand as she kept Saint close with her other.

Kanye and Kim’s attendance at North’s game comes one day after Balenciaga announced it was cutting ties with Kanye, in a statement. Although he opened the brand’s Paris Fashion Week runway show earlier this month, the top fashion company started distancing from him after he posted a series of controversial anti-Semitic and other offensive messages on social media over the past few weeks. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” the statement read, according to WWD.

Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour followed suit the next day when it was reported they were also stepping away from any kind of relationship with Kanye for the same reason. “Anna has had enough,” a source told Page Six. “She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle.” Some other brands that Ye was either cut from or had its relationship under review include Gap, Adidas, and Nike.