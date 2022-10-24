Kim Kardashian ‘Stands’ With Jewish Community & Condemns ‘Hate Speech’ After Kanye’s Antisemitism

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kim Kardashian wrote on Twitter on Oct. 24. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.” The reality star’s statement came shortly after her ex-husband, Kanye West, posted anti-Semitic comments on Twitter. His hateful messages sparked a disgusting show of support from anti-Semitic demonstrators in Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

The Kanye supporters held up signs above the 405 freeway that had messages like, “Kanye was right about the Jews.” It sparked widespread support on social media for the Jewish community, with celebrities weighing in, as well. Kim’s sisters, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, all re-posted supportive statements on their Instagram Stories, which read, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Kim did not acknowledge Kanye’s horrific comments directly, but her message makes it clear that she does not support his viewpoint. Meanwhile, Kanye defended the comments in an interview with Piers Morgan. He revealed that he knew his tweets were racist, but was unapologetic for it.

Ye has been displaying controversial behavior for week, beginning with his decision to wear a White Lives Matter shirt at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. He also faced extreme backlash for claiming that George Floyd wasn’t killed by police. Amidst his behavior, Kanye was banned from Twitter and Instagram, while brands like Balenciaga and Vogueh have cut ties with him.

Kim has four kids with the rapper, though, and has had to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with him, regardless of how she feels about his public actions. The two were both seen attending daughter North West’s basketball game on Oct. 8, and Kanye has been photographed out with some of the kids on various occasions over the last few weeks.

Kim and Kanye split in Feb. 2021, and were declared “legally single” nearly a year later. However, their divorce has yet to be finalized as they continue to work on reaching a settlement.