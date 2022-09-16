Kanye West Admits Kim Kardashian Raises Their Kids ’80 Percent Of The Time’: I Still Give Her ‘Advice’

Kanye West, 45, opened up about the co-parenting situation between himself and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, in a new interview. Ye appeared on the Sept. 15 episode of the Alo MIND FULL podcast, where he revealed that the reality star raises their children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, “80 percent of the time.” But Kanye did take some credit for how he’s influencing their kids.

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “She’s still gotta, 80 percent of the time, raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”

It’s been over a year and a half since Kanye and Kim started co-parenting their children as exes. Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently dated Pete Davidson for nine months, during which Kanye consistently attacked the couple on social media. He was briefly banned from Instagram after he made a racial slur about Pete’s pal Trevor Noah.

Most recently, Ye publicly went after his ex-wife and her family again in a series of scathing Instagram posts in early September. He shared screenshots of texts between him and the reality star debating about where to send their four kids to school. In one of his posts, he even shared a screenshot of an alleged text from Kim that she claimed her mom Kris Jenner had sent, asking him to “stop.”

While Kim’s single again, Kanye has been romancing many different women including young models like Chaney Jones, Monica Corgan, and Candice Swanepoel. Sources told HollywoodLife in August that Kim “is so glad” Ye is dating again. The insider also noted that even though Kanye’s tried to win Kim back before, she’ll never rekindle her romance with her estranged husband.