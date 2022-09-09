Pete Davidson Feels ‘Awful’ That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Fresh Attacks From Kanye West

After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.

The insider also said that while Pete and Kim aren’t together anymore, he’d still be there for her, if she needs any help amid the “Runaway” rapper’s attacks. “When they were together, Kim relied a lot on Pete to be there and support her every time Kanye would go on these rants,” the source explained. “He knows she has a ton of loved ones around right now, but he hopes that she knows he’ll still be there for her if she ever needs a friend to be there and listen.”

Kanye publicly went after his ex-wife and her family in a series of Instagram posts early in September. He shared screenshots of texts between him and the reality star debating about where to send their four kids (North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3) to school. In one of his posts, he even shared a screenshot of a text from Kim that she said that her mom Kris Jenner had sent, asking him to “stop.”

The source continued and said that The King of Staten Island star hopes Ye will “just let it go and move on from bringing him into this drama. Ultimately, Pete just wants Kanye’s attacks to come to an end. “He’s not happy about the whole situation and wouldn’t wish these circumstances on his worst enemy. He knows it’s no longer his place to be involved, but he wishes there was something he could do to make Kanye stop,” they said.

While Kim and Pete’s relationship may have come to an end, the SKIMS founder did have kind things to say about him in a recent Q&A with Interview magazine, published earlier in September, after the pair’s breakup in August. While it’s not clear whether the interview took place before or after their split, she had so many nice things to say about the comic. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up,” she said.