Kanye West Calls Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson & Travis Scott His Fellow Sperm ‘Donors’

Kanye West, 45, dubbed Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, and Scott Disick his fellow “c– donors” in a shocking Instagram post on Sept. 1. The Yeezy designer shared a screenshot of the names of the three men, who are all fathers to several of the KarJenner babies and kids. He captioned the scathing post, “Calling my fellow c*m doners We in this 2gthr.”

The men named are the exes or current partners of Kourtney Kardashian, 43, Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Kylie Jenner, 25. Kourtney and Scott share three kids together: Mason, 12, Penelope,10, and Reign, 7. Khloe and Tristan now have two children together, True Thompson, 4, and a son (whose name is unknown) who was born via surrogate on August 5. The youngest mom of the KarJenner crew is Kylie, who shares two kids with the rapper Travis, including Stormi, 4, and a son (formerly named Wolf Webster, but his new name has yet to be confirmed), 7 months.

The “Bound 2” rapper’s Instagram rant began earlier that afternoon when Ye shared another screenshot regarding where he wants his kids to go to school. The post read, “My kids going to Donda / They not going to Sierra Canyon / Charlemagne the God and Kris / Get your m*therf***ing popcorn”, along with the caption “Hi Hilary Hi Mark You gonna take me off instagram :).” Ye and the KUWTK star Kim Kardashian, 41, share four children together including North, 9, Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6.

From his rant, it seemed that there have been disagreements with him and his ex-wife about where their children should attend school. The 24-time Grammy-winner also shared a screenshot of a text message that he sent where he wrote, “Ya’ll don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school / They will not do playboy and sex tapes / Tell your Clinton friends to come get me / I’m here.” Both Kylie (along with boyfriend Travis) and Kim have posed for Playboy magazine, and Kim rose to fame in 2007 after her sex tape leaked.

That same day, Kanye wrote about not wanting his daughters to follow in their mother’s footsteps when it comes to posing in Playboy. He oddly posted a photo of Kylie’s longtime BFF Victoria Villarroel, when he wrote the anti-Playboy comment. Ye wrote, “Don’t let Kris [Jenner] make you do Playboy like she made Kyle and Kim do,” then added, “Hollywood is a giant brothel…Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction.” In the odd post, he then concluded, “instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.” Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family have yet to respond to the posts.