Kardashian Kids: Every Little One In Hollywood’s Most Famous Family From Oldest To Youngest

Learn everything you need to know about the Kardashian kids, from Mason all the way to little Stormi!

The Kardashian and Jenner kids might just be some of the most famous celebrity kiddos in the world! The youngsters’ lives have been in the public eye ever since they were born, and they’ve grown up right before longtime Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans’ eyes. So, let’s take a look at the next generation of KarJenner kids, who their parents are, and what you need to know about the youngsters as they continue to grow up!

Mason Disick

Mason Disick is the eldest Kardashian grandchild and the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. The youngster was born on December 14, 2009 and actually shares his birthday with another one of his siblings! But more on that later. Kourtney found out that she was pregnant with Mason while filming KUWTK, and his birth was chronicled during the fourth season of the E! series. What a way to be welcomed into the world!

Penelope Disick

Up next is Mason’s little sister and Kris Jenner‘s first granddaughter, Penelope Disick! Penelope was born on July 8, 2012, and is Kourtney and Scott’s second child together. Penelope is lovingly nicknamed “P” by her family, and is super close to her cousin, North West. The twosome love to hang out together, and photos of the little girls are often posted by their famous moms on Instagram. How sweet!

North West

North West is the first child of Kim Kardashian and her former husband Kanye West. Kim was so surprised when she found out that she was pregnant with North, but she quickly adjusted to the new chapter in her and Kanye’s life together. North was born on June 15, 2013, just over a year after Kim and Kanye started seriously dating. She was an integral part of the couple’s wedding in Italy less than one year later in May 2014, and has since shown an aptitude for fashion and music. North famously performed during Paris Fashion Week during her dad’s show, and she’s a total fashionista to boot!

Reign Disick

Reign Disick is the third and last child between Kourtney and Scott. The youngster actually shares his birthday with his big brother Mason, and was born on December 14, 2014, on Mason’s fifth birthday. It wasn’t until four months after Reign’s birth that fans got a glimpse of the baby boy. Throughout his young life, Reign was famous for sporting his very long hair, but that changed during the summer of 2020, when the little boy traded his long locks for a buzzcut!

Saint West

Kim and Kanye welcomed their second child, son Saint West, on December 5, 2015. Saint is the last child Kim carried herself, as she used a surrogate for her final two pregnancies due to intense complications she suffered with Saint and North. Saint is nearly the spitting image of his famous father, but the little one had a scary spell during the new year in 2018. On January 2, 2018, it was revealed that Saint was hospitalized with pneumonia for two days between the 2017 Christmas holiday and 2018 New Year. Fortunately, Saint recovered and he is the fun and spunky son he is today!

Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian is the only child of Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna. The two were only together for a few months before they announced their engagement and then Chyna’s pregnancy. Dream was born on November 10, 2016, and her parents split not long after her birth. From there, Chyna and Rob were in an intense custody and legal battle over Dream.

Chicago West

Kim and Kanye’s third child and second daughter is Chicago West! The former couple welcomed their precious little girl via surrogate, following Kim’s difficult pregnancies with North and Saint. Kim suffered from pre-eclampsia and placenta accreta during those two pregnancies. Following advice from her physicians, Kim made the decision to welcome Chicago and her baby brother with the help of a surrogate. Chicago was born on January 15, 2018. The youngest daughter of Kim and Kanye is proving that she’s a total model like her mom! From Instagram pics and more, Chicago is a total princess!

True Thompson

True Thompson is the only child of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. True was born on April 12, 2018, and Khloe couldn’t have been more excited to finally become a mom. Of course, after True’s birth, Khloe and Tristan went through a very public split and have since tried to work on mending their relationship while co-parenting their little girl.

In recent months, Tristan has seriously stepped up to be there with Khloe. And now, the twosome might be planning to welcome another little one down the road! Khloe has always wanted to have another baby and give True a sibling. Regardless, the youngster looks like she’s enjoying quality time with her mom and dad, and even showing up in a commercial with Khloe!

Stormi Webster

Sweet little Stormi Webster is the first child of Kylie Jenner, who shares her precious daughter with former partner Travis Scott. Kylie’s pregnancy with Stormi was completely concealed from the public. It wasn’t until a few days after her birth that Kylie confirmed she’d welcomed a baby girl on February 1, 2018! Stormi has also appeared in a string of adorable YouTube videos for Kylie’s various business pursuits!

Psalm West

Psalm West is the youngest of Kim and Kanye’s kiddos and the youngest KarJenner grandchild thus far. Psalm was born via surrogate and welcomed into the world on May 9, 2019. Psalm is a total sweetie, but as the youngest of such a big family, there’s not a ton to tell about him just yet. However, it’s been so wonderful for longtime fans of Kim to watch her youngest grow, stand up, and play with his older siblings and cousins!